The 16th One Book One Valley community-read program is underway. Sixteen public libraries throughout the region and White Birch Books have once again planned a two-month series of programs and discussions based on a common read.

This year, the featured book is “Night of the Living Rez,” by Morgan Talty. The author’s first book, it was released in August to a host of positive and starred reviews, and has been nominated for this year’s New England Book Award.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.