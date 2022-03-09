CONWAY — A spring sports preseason informational meeting for all high school athletes and their parents will be held this Monday, March 14, at 5:30 p.m. at Kennett High School in the Loynd Auditorium. KHS Athletic Director Neal Weaver will give a brief welcome and information session, including a review of the Student Activity Code and an explanation of the Family ID online registration program. Students and parents will then have separate team meetings with their coaches.
Face masks will be optional but everyone is asked to stay home if they’re not feeling well and to practice appropriate social distancing.
A current sports physical (within the past two years) and ImPACT concussion testing are both required before a student may begin practicing. Ninth and 11th graders, and all other students who have not been tested within the past two years, will sign up with Colby Locke, KHS athletic trainer from Mountain Center Physical Therapy, for remote ImPACT concussion baseline test information.
The Family ID registration button and link to directions, as well as the Student Activities Code, can be accessed on the KHS athletics webpage (khsmwv.com/athletics). Online registration must be completed by a parent or guardian. There are three sections where students are expected to electronically sign as well, but the majority of the registration must be filled out and approved by the student’s parent or guardian. Failure to properly register may postpone a student’s eligibility and ability to participate.
Weaver announced upcoming practice dates on Wednesday.
Baseball — Practices begin Tuesday, March 22 in the Peter Ames Gymnasium. Times will be announced at the preseason meeting. Players should wear baseball pants, a T-shirt, sneakers and bring their baseball glove.
Head coach: Josh McAllister. Email: McAllisterKHS@gmail.com. Phone: (603) 387-1861.
Lacrosse (boys) — Practices begin Monday, March 21 at 2:45 p.m. Meet outside of the varsity locker room. More information will be provided at the preseason meeting.
Head coach: Steve Graustein. Email: it@fryeburgfair.org. Phone: (603) 986-9973.
Lacrosse (girls) — Practices begin Monday, March 21. Meet outside the girls locker room and bring all lacrosse equipment including indoor shoes and outdoor cleats. Practice times and details will be announced at the preseason meeting.
Head coach: Jennifer Laine. Email: jennifer.mary.laine@gmail.com. Phone: (508) 768-8309.
Outdoor track — Practices begin Monday, March 21. Meet in the cafteria. Practice location and practice times will be announced at the preseason meeting.
Head coach: Bernie Livingston. Email: bernliv03818@yahoo.com. Phone: (603) 447-6626
Softball — Practices begin Monday, March 21. Meet in the gym. Times will be announced at the preseason meeting. Please bring gym clothes and all softball equipment to include long pants for the possibility to throw outside in the parking lot.
Head coach: Chris Kroski. Email: c_kroski@sau9.org. Phone: (727) 639-1688.
Tennis (boys) — Practices begin Monday, March 21 at KHS. Bring tennis racquet, indoor gym clothes and also outdoor apparel in case we are shoveling.
Head coach: Jason Cicero. Email: j_cicero@sau9.org. Phone: (603) 662-8450.
Tennis (girls) — Practices begin Monday, March 21. Meet outside at the tennis courts. Bring a racket, sneakers and athletic attire as well as outdoor apparel for shoveling.
Head coach: Duncan Yarworth. Email: duncan.yarworth@gmail.com. Phone: (508) 244-8934.
