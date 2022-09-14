CONWAY — Coach Bernie Livingston; Jacqueline (Carey) Scaletti, Class of 1955; Sarah Kenney, ’99; Michael Skelton, 2008; and Kevin Murphy, ’12, make up the 28th group chosen for Kennett High’s Sports Hall of Fame. They will be inducted this Saturday in a ceremony in the Marshall Gymnasium at the Conway Recreation Department in Conway Village.

Michael Skelton, Class of 2008

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.