CONWAY — Coach Bernie Livingston; Jacqueline (Carey) Scaletti, Class of 1955; Sarah Kenney, ’99; Michael Skelton, 2008; and Kevin Murphy, ’12, make up the 28th group chosen for Kennett High’s Sports Hall of Fame. They will be inducted this Saturday in a ceremony in the Marshall Gymnasium at the Conway Recreation Department in Conway Village.
Michael Skelton, Class of 2008
Skelton, who lives in South Burlington, Vermont, is the assistant women’s soccer coach at the University of Vermont.
Skelton was a two-sport standout while at Kennett on the soccer field in the fall and on the ice with the hockey team in the winter.
He played soccer for four years at KHS, letter each season. He was a team captain his senior year, and also garnered All-State recognition.
In ice hockey, Skelton lettered three years. He was named to All-State three times, twice earning Second-Team honors and First-Team laurels his senior year. Over three years, Skelton posted point totals of 10 goals, 21 assists for 31 points as a sophomore and 9-31-40 his junior year, He exploded with 37-31-68 in league play his senior year, tying ex-linemate Mark Lane’s 2007 goal standard and shattering the single-season KHS varsity points record and went on to finish his career with 139 points.
In his senior year, Skelton helped New Hampshire win the 16th annual Make-A-Wish Hockey Classic over Vermont by netting a pair of goals, including the game-winner in a 7-6 thriller. Following the game, he was rewarded with the prestigious Sportsmanship Award for New Hampshire.
Skelton went on to attend Lasell College, where he graduated with a double major in sports communications and multimedia and web design.
At Lasell, Skelton excelled on the soccer pitch. He became the school’s all-time leading scorer in goals, game-winning goals and points in a season, as well as the all-time leading scorer in goals, game-winning goals and points in a career.
Skelton set a new Lasell college single-season record for goals with 22 and points with 49 while appearing in 23 games and starting all of them. He set new career marks in goals, with 55, points with 128 and games played with 84. He helped the program to a record 17 wins during the 2013 campaign as the team reached the New England ECAC Championship game.
He was named all-conference all four years at Lasell, three times he was First-Team and was Second-Team as a freshman.
Skelton was a two-time Great Northeast Athletic Conference Player of the Year. He earned National Soccer Coaches Association of America All-American Third Team status his senior year and was also a two-time All-Regional selection.
In 2014, Skelton was named the Kennett High girls’ soccer coach, and successfully guided the Eagles to the playoffs the two years he was at the helm of the program.
In 2019, Skelton was a member of the first class to be enshrined into the Lasell Athletic Hall of Fame.
Skelton has been a college soccer coach for the past seven years at Niagra University, Colby College and the University of North Carolina Asheville. He joined UVM as the assistant coach in 2021 and was program was honored as the America East Coaching Staff of the Year for the 2021 season.
Kevin Murphy, Class of 2012
Murphy, who lives in Boston, Massachusetts, is the owner of the Celly Hockey Co. online retail store.
Murphy was a three-sport standout athlete at Kennett, playing soccer, ice hockey and lacrosse. He earned four varsity letters in ice hockey over four years; three in lacrosse over four years; and one in soccer, playing just three seasons.
It was in hockey where Murphy truly excelled becoming the all-time leading scorer in the program’s history with 170 points. He helped the Eagles win three state championships his freshman, sophomore and senior years. He was the assistant captain his junior year and was named captain his senior year.
As a junior, Murphy became the first Eagle to reach the 100-point mark and was just the fourth hockey player to attain that milestone at the time.
In his freshman year, Murphy had 10 points (three goals and seven assists). As a sophomore, he had 46 points (26 goals and 20 assists). As a junior, he collected 50 points (26 goals and 24 assists). As a senior, he had 55 points (29 goals and 26 assists).
Murphy was a three-time Division III All-State selection.
As a junior, Murphy was selected to play in the prestigious Hockey Night in Boston Major Summer Showcase.
Following his senior season, Murphy became the second Eagle to be named the Division III Hockey Player of the Year. Goalie Ricky Gaudreau earned the award in 2010. He was also chosen to play in the Granite State Game and the annual Senior All-Star Classic.
Murphy was picked to suit up for New Hampshire in the annual Make-A-Wish Classic against Vermont which pits the best seniors from the two states on the ice.
Murphy played a year of junior hockey for the Laconia Leafs after graduating from Kennett.
Murphy went on to attend Assumption College, where he graduated with a degree in marketing in 2017. At Assumption, he played four years of hockey, captaining the team to the Northeast-10 Conference Championship his senior year.
Following college, Murphy was an original member of the Maine Mariners staff that helped bring professional hockey back to Portland, Maine. He was an account executive and marketing coordinator from 2018-21.
