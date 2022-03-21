CONWAY — Kennett High was among the best-represented teams at the prestigious Meet of Champions at Proctor Academy last Tuesday. The Eagles had five skiers — Carli Krebs, Grace Perley, Joce Anzaldi, Piper Lopashanski and Gabriel Freedman — qualify for an afternoon of racing.
The top 10 classical and freestyle (skate) skiers from the Division I and II State Meets received an invitation to the championships.
“There was great enthusiasm about wanting to compete again,” Steve Vosburgh, Eagles’ head coach, said. “We’re looking forward to it.”
At Proctor Academy, with limited snow due to the recent warm weather, 39 girls skied in the classic race. Frances Trafton of Hopkinton won the race in 10:07. She was joined on the podium by Kearsarge’s Molly Ellison, who was second in 10:19, and Addison Englund of Plymouth, who took third in 10:29.
Krebs, a junior, led the hometown flock, finishing fifth overall in 10:56. Perley, a senior, was Kennett’s second skier to cross the finish line, placing 12th in 11:34. Lopashanski, a freshman, was 20th, 12:08, while Anzaldi, a junior, was 29th, 12:34.
For the boys, also in a field of 39 skiers, Belmont’s William Riley, son of form Kennett High girls' cross-country ski team captain Tabitha Deans, won the race in 8:38. He was joined on the podium by Gilford’s Mitchell Townsend and Aiden Bondaz, who were second and third, respectively, in 8:42 and 8:50.
Freedman finished 31st for Kennett in 10:58.
In the freestyle skate race, for the boys, the top three from the classic race again shared the podium but this time Townsend narrowly won the race in 8:33.4, barely edging Riley, who was second in 8:35.5, while Bondaz was third for the second race in a row, finishing in 8:37.
Freedman was 24th overall in 10:38.
For the girls, Englund won the race in impressive fashion by 41 seconds in 9:55. Teammate Ella Ronci was second in 10:36, while Trafton completed the podium in third, 10:41.
Krebs capped her day with a sixth-place result in 10:56.9, just .6 out of fifth behind Bow’s Rachel Pelletier.
Perley was 25th in 12:08, followed by Lopashanski, 31st, 12:21; and Anzaldi, 34th, 12:25.
The KHS girls won the Division I Girls Cross-Country Ski Championships at Great Glen Trails. The Eagles skied to the title with 757 points to top Hanover, 722, while Keene rounded out the podium in third with 721 points.
Kennett has won seven of the last eight state championships
Individually, Krebs enjoyed a true daily double winning both the morning classic and the afternoon skate races.
In the classic, Krebs led the hometown flock, winning the race in 14:32. Perley was the second skier to fishing, crossing the line in 15:10. ConVal’s Eva Calcutt completed the podium in third in 15:25.
Other KHS skiers were Anzaldi, who was fifth in 15:37, while Lopashanski gave the Eagles four finishes in the top seven with a seventh-place showing in 15:53. She was followed by Leah Alkalay, 25th, 17:40; and Jordan Meier, 31st, 18:37.
For the boys in the classical, Freedman, Kennett’s lone skier, was ninth overall in a field of 55 skiers in 14:50. Freedman posted his second straight top 10 result with an eighth-place finish in 14:26 in the skate race.
In the afternoon skate (freestyle) race, Krebs cruised to a 27-second victory in 14:45. Bow’s Pelletier was second in 15:12, while Perley put two Eagles on the podium again with a third-place finish in 16:06.
Other KHS finishers were Anzaldi, 13th, 17:04; Lopashanski, 20th, 17:45; Meier, 26th, 18:59; and Maya Gove, 28th, 19:18.
