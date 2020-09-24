CONWAY — The Kennett High cross-country team is ready to run. The boys and girls will make their 2020 debut north of Pinkham Notch at Berlin High on Friday at 2 p.m.
“We’re ready to run,” Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach, said by phone on Thursday. “We’re mentally ready to race. I’m so happy for us to be back and to be able to do this.”
Livingston, the dean of coaches at KHS and the lone three-sport coach, said things are different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are daily health screenings for the Eagles with temperature checks and questionnaires along with the need to social distance whenever possible.
“We’re following all of the protocols,” Livingston said. “We’re being as safe as possible.”
He added: “I’m really looking forward to the first meet. We weren’t able to have a real track season, so it’s really been since the end of the indoor track that we’ve been able to compete. It’s nice to get back in the saddle and start running.”
Usually, Livingston likes to have four weeks of the preseason before the first meet. This year, the Eagles had three weeks of optional practices prior to the start of school followed by two more weeks after classes started.
There are 12 boys on the squad.
Seniors on this year’s team are Cody Hamlin, Devon Hamlin, TJ Lash, Boone Mixer-Bailey, Dominick Perry, Logan Violette and Caleb White; junior Tristen Smith and sophomores Ben Biche, Devon Glackin, Adam Schmidt and Eli Schor.
There are no freshmen out for the team his fall.
There are 20 girls out for cross-country this season: seniors include Dylan Derby, Shannon Derby, Kameryn Dockham, Maya Gove, Celia Lynn and Sierra Parsons; juniors are Amy Burton, Abby Desmarais, Taylor Garland and Grace Perley; sophomores are McKayla Dockham, Kaylee McLellan, Mara Taylor and Lauren Vilotte; and freshmen Molly Dellavalla, Eliah Feil, Grace Liebenow, Catherine Shackford, Autumn Verran and Rylie Walker.
Team captains for the girls are Kameryn Dockham, the Derby sisters, Lynn and Parsons, while the boys will be led by Mixer-Bailey, Violet and White.
“All of our captains have been working hard,” Livingston said. “We have very good leadership from this group.”
Friday’s meet will be a two school contest with just Berlin and Kennett racing.
“We haven’t run up there in 20 years,” said Livingston, as the two schools have traditionally opened their season at Great Glen Trails in early September, but that meet was canceled for this year.
Kennett is scheduled to participate in five regular-season meets, including hosting its lone meet at the Kennett Middle School on Oct. 3 at 2 p.m., when the Eagles will host Berlin, Kingwood and Plymouth in what will be their largest meet of the fall.
KHS is slated to return to Berlin for another meet and venture to Plymouth and Wolfeboro for its remaining meets.
