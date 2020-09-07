CONWAY — Fall sports practices are scheduled to begin this Tuesday for Kennett High student-athletes.
KHS Athletics Director Neal Weaver said a current sports physical (within the past two years) and ImPACT concussion testing are both required before a student may begin practicing. Ninth and 11th graders, and all other students who have not been tested within the past two years, should contact Colby Locke, KHS Athletic Trainer from Mountain Center Physical Therapy, for remote ImPACT concussion baseline test information.
Practice times and coach information
Cross-country
Practices begin Tuesday, Sept. 8th at 1:45 p.m. Meet at the Livingston Oval inside Millen Stadium. Students should bring running shoes, comfortable clothes and water.
If anyone has any question, contact Coach Bernie Livingston for further details at (603) 447-6626 or bernliv03818@yahoo.com
Field hockey
Practices begin Tuesday, Sept. 8th at 1:45 p.m. Meet at the Livingston Oval inside Millen Stadium. Students should bring their stick, shin guards, mouth guard, cleats, sneakers and water.
For more information contact Coach Cassie Daley, (631) 495-0993 or c_daley@sau9.org.
Football
Equipment will be handed out on at a time still to be determined. Meet in the Peter Ames Gymnasium Kennett High School gymnasium. Practices begin Tuesday, September 8th at 1:45 pm. Students should bring practice clothes, mouth guard, cleats and water.
If anyone has questions about the high school football program, they can contact Coach Vaughn Beckwith at (401) 465-6905 and (603) 356-4343 x2169 or by email at v_beckwith@sau9.org
Golf
Practices begin Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 3 p.m. at North Conway Country Club.
If anyone has questions about the high school golf program, they can contact Coach Ed Bradley at (603) 733-7222 or by email at edbradleythe3rd@gmail.com
Mountain Bike
Practices begin Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 1:45 p.m. Meet at the MTB bike shed next to the track at KHS. Bike drop off for students will begin the morning of the date to be determined, the shed door will be unlocked and ready to receive bikes for practice in the afternoon. Bikes may be stored in the shed for the remainder of the season or may be picked up each Friday after practice. Please make sure to bring; water bottle, American National Standards Institute approved helmet, proper footwear (clipless pedals preferred).
Coach: To be announced.
Soccer (boys)
Practices begin Tuesday, Sept. 8th at 1:45 p.m. Students should bring running shoes, field cleats, shin guards, soccer socks and water.
If anyone has questions about the boys’ soccer program, contact Coach Camden Clark at (603) 986-5439 or by email at camden@mooserock.com
Soccer (girls)
Practices begin Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 1:45 p.m. Students should bring running shoes, field cleats, shin guards, soccer socks and water.
If anyone has questions about the girls’ soccer program, contact Coach Ron Krieger at (603) 986-9954 or by email at r_krieger@sau9.org
Volleyball
Practices begin Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 1:45 p.m. Students should bring indoor sneakers, comfortable clothes, knee pads and water.
If anyone has questions about the high school volleyball program, they can contact Coach Craig Bartolomei at (603) 730-2412 or by email at craig@bartolomeilaw.com.
