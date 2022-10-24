Senior Leah Alkalay (center) and junior Sophia Hanson (center right) dig for a shot at the Kennett field hockey team's playoff game against Hollis-Brookline on Oct. 22. The Eagles battled hard against the Cavaliers but fell 1-0. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Junior Allie Hussey battles for the ball during the Kennett High's playoff game against Hollis-Brookline on Saturday. The Eagles battled hard against the Cavaliers but fell 1-0. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Junior Nora Goodman battles for the ball at the Kennett field hockey team's playoff game against Hollis-Brookline on Oct. 22. The Eagles battled hard against the Cavaliers but fell 0-1. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Senior Tessa Capozzoli looks for an open teammate at the Kennett field hockey team's playoff game against Hollis-Brookline on Oct. 22. The Eagles battled hard against the Cavaliers but fell 1-0. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Junior Sophie Hanson races down the field at the Kennett field hockey team's playoff game against Hollis-Brookline on Oct. 22. The Eagles battled hard against the Cavaliers but fell 1-0. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Junior Ava Gaudette winds up for a shot on net at the Kennett field hockey team's playoff game against Hollis-Brookline on Oct. 22. The Eagles battled hard against the Cavaliers but fell 1-0. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Junior Georgia Coleman reaches for the ball at the Kennett field hockey team's playoff game against Hollis-Brookline on Oct. 22. The Eagles battled hard against the Cavaliers but fell 1-0. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — When Kennett High and Hollis-Brookline meet in field hockey, you can be certain of two things. The match will be close and you not have any fingernails left because these contests are always nail-biters.
For the second year in a row the Eagles and Cavaliers met in the Division II playoffs. in 2021, in a game for the ages, KHS , the No. 6 seeds, beat the visitors from Hollis, the 11th seeds, 2-1 following two overtime periods and 10 shootout sessions.
This time the ball did not bounce Kennett’s way. The No. 5 seeded Cavaliers scored in the second quarter and were able to withstand a frantic comeback bid from the No. 4 Eagles for the 1-0 quarterfinal win.
Kennett finishes its season with an 11-4-1 record.
Hollis-Brookline (12-3-1) advances to play top seed John Stark (14-0-1) in the semifinals at Bill Ball Stadium in Exeter on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Members of this year’s varsity team are seniors Leah Alkalay, Tessa Capozzoli, Morgan Carr, Grace Gagne, Sydney Graziano, Vivian Rober-Carpenter and Remi Snowdon; juniors Georgia Coleman, Ava Gaudette, Nora Goodman, Sophia Hanson, Allie Hussey, Eliana Newton and Madison Walcott; sophomores Ava Fox, Ellie Nelson and Cami Newton; and freshmen Raegan Armstrong, Grier Carrier and Emma Dziedzic.
Kennett and Hollis-Brookline did not meet during the regular season.
Coach Amanda Werner, wrapping up her first year at the helm of the program. was proud of how the Eagles compete. They certainly gave it everything they had in a back-and-forth contest on Saturday.
Hollis-Brookline took the lead for good with 8:09 left in the first half on a goal from close range.
Kennett created a few good chances for an equalizer in the second half, but the Cavalier defense stood tall.
"I felt that we were very evenly matched teams," Werner said. "The major difference between us and Hollis Brookline was that they were able to capitalize on the opportunity they had in the circle and we were not able to capitalize when we got into their circle."
She added: "I am really proud of my girls for fighting hard till the very last second of the game and never giving up."
The Eagles will lose seven seniors to graduation next June.
"The seniors really stepped up this season as leaders on and off the field and were instrumental in our success this year," said Werner. "It will be a great loss next year not having them but I know they will be doing great things."
In quarterfinal action from Saturday, No. 1 John Stark (14-0-1) beat No. 8 Hanover (9-6-1) 3-0; KHS fell 1-0 to Hollis-Brookline; No. 2 Souhegan (14-0-1) beat No. 7 Merrimack Valley (10-6) 7-1; and No. 3 Portsmouth (13-3) beat No. 6 Derryfield (10-6) 2-0.
The first semifinal game, slated for 5 p.m. at Bill Ball Stadium, pits No. 2 Souhegan against No. 3 Portsmouth.
The finals are scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. at Bedford High School.
