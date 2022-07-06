In the consolation draw (from left) Beverly Chalmers/Rick Siegrist bested Walter and Martha Grzyb in the opening mixed doubles tournament of the season at the Bridgton Highlands Country Club last Saturday. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Carolyn Wachnicki/John Waldie (left) topped Jeremy Muench/Mikita Orosz to win the first mixed doubles tournament of the season at the Bridgton Highlands Country Club last Saturday. (COURTESY PHOTO)
In the consolation draw (from left) Beverly Chalmers/Rick Siegrist bested Walter and Martha Grzyb in the opening mixed doubles tournament of the season at the Bridgton Highlands Country Club last Saturday. (COURTESY PHOTO)
BRIDGTON, Maine — Bridgton Highlands Country Club kicked off its first tennis tournament of the 2022 season with a mixed doubles event on Saturday, June 25. Twenty-four enthusiastic players competed.
This year's event was played under steamy blue skies. In the top half of the main draw, the first semifinal was a showdown between the tandem of Mikita Orosz and Jeremy Muench versus the duo of Jose Azel and Christina Rothman. Orosz/Muench complimented each other's playing styles with Muench's aggressive play and Orosz's consistent baseline game led to an 8-5 win in a highly entertaining and competitive match.
In the bottom half of the main draw, Carolyn Wachnicki/John Waldie defeated last year's finalists, David Chaffee/Carol Kelley 8-3 for a spot in the finals.
The championship match was entertaining from first ball to last. In the end, Wachnicki's smart doubles tactics and Waldie's strong net play carried them to the title, 8-6.
In the consolation draw, Rich Siegrist/Beverly Chalmers defeated last year's consolation finalists Walter and Martha Grzyb, 8-2.
Bridgton Highlands Tennis Director Justin Chaffee thanks all the players for their support and participation as well as the staff at Bridgton Highlands for hosting the event.
“A special thank you to Mike and Lynn Fusco for their dedication in the tournament preparations,” he said. “The first tournament of the season was a success and the level of play was enjoyable from start to finish. Congratulations to the tournament champions in both draws."
Bridgton Highlands is scheduled to host its next tennis tournament on Saturday, July 30, in honor of Joseph Wikler, who court No. 2 is also named after. The format will be mixed doubles.
Please contact Chaffee to sign up to play (Justinc1984@gmail.com).
