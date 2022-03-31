If you had to choose between a pond skim and cardboard box derby as a fun-filled way to end the ski season which would you pick?
The Weathers family of Dover did both.
On Saturday, Carl Weathers who grew up in Conway was the guy riding an inflatable pink flamingo across the pond at Cranmore during the Spring Splash while his young son and daughter Cian and Fionnuala participated, respectively, as Pooh bear and a monkey.
On Sunday at King Pine’s Cardboard Box Derby, dad was on the sidelines as the kids piloted a sharp-looking “Jaws”-inspired shark down the course.
“For all three of us, King Pine is the first place we learned to ski,” said Carl before the derby. “This is kind of our end of the year thing.”
The family also skis at Cranmore.
Splashes and crashes signaled the end is near for the valley’s ski season as the two areas played host to spectacles of thrills, chills and spills for the first time in s handful of years because of COVID-19.
Outside of Zip’s Pub Spring Splash costumed contestants from Batman to Rapunzel to ill-thought bikini wearers launched themselves down the lower North Slope and tried to cross the 85-foot long over 3-feet deep man-made pond without falling in. Most of the water-challenged daredevils didn’t make it.
The colorfully clad Nancy Kureth emerged from the pool and was asked what it was like to take the spring plunge.
“It was horrifying, but it was also exciting. If I never do it again, at least I wanted to look good and have fun,” said the member of the Ski Wheelers Skiing and Outdoor Club with a house on Kearsarge Road.
Fellow pond skimming rookie and club member also clad in vibrant spring clothing Mick Harris, 70, also fell short of crossing all the water.
“This was awesome,” he said. “It was a rush.”
Cranmore returned the pond splash in a season that also saw Mountain Meisters, a terrain park series and the Hannes Schneider Meister Cup.
“This year's pond skim we had 63 competitors, one of the most well attended pond skims we've had, also had one of the biggest group of spectators. This is always a very popular spring event, and we haven't had it since 2018/19 season, which I think is why we saw such a great turnout,” said Marketing Director Becca Deschenes.
Awards went to best skim and best splash for kids under 12, best skim and best splash for 12 and up, and overall best costume.
The cardboard derby was another signal of a return to the conventional in East Madison that also saw the renaissance of other popular events this season like the Pioneer Race Series, Cynthia’s Challenge and live music in the Trail’s End Tavern. King Pine, though now closed for the season, will host the Granite Backcountry Alliance's Wild Corn Shindig April 1 and 2.
“It feels a bit more ‘normal’ and we hope to continue that progress as we already begin looking ahead to the 2022-23 season with our season passes now on sale for that,” said King Pine Marketing Manager Thomas Prindle.
Some 35 entrants in sleds like trucks, cars, flying swoosh, giant shoe, dog beds, boats, groomers and winged thing ranging from last minute creations to those taking several hours to make took one memorable run down the approximately 75 yard long course on the Open Slope. Some were last minute creations; one took 40 hours to piece together. Rubber mats and catch fencing slowed down the sleds at the finish.
“I also appreciate that long-time King Pine legend Jack Ellis, who also heads up our race timing for Pioneer and all the alpine race events held at King Pine, is helping to coordinate the event including purchasing the custom, engraved glass ‘jelly bean’ jars that winners of prize categories walk away with,” said Prindle.
Those winners were based on time, style and crashes.
“It’s time to get out and do something silly," Ellis said. “There is too much seriousness in the world today.”
There’s still some skiing to be had. Weather dependent closing dates are April 3 at Attitash and Shawnee Peak (weekend $50 tickets), and April 10 at Bretton Woods and Wildcat. Sunday River’s got April 24 (free day). First check resort web sites. Get in those final spring turns before the ground is totally brown.
