Growing up in North Conway, Caite Zeliff wanted to be a professional skier. She had Olympic and World Cup dreams. Failing to make the U.S. Ski Team, Zeliff did not give up. But shortly thereafter an ACL tear as a University of New Hampshire freshman made her rethink her skiing journey.
She adjusted and turned to a freeskiing lifestyle with its big mountain steeps and chutes.
Zeliff moved to Jackson Hole, Wyo. In 2018, she plunged down Jackson Hole’s iconic 45-degree Corbet’s Couloir and won the inaugural freeride Kings and Queens of Corbet’s.
Her life changed quickly. Warren Miller productions and Powder magazine called. Her Instagram exploded (now with 18.5K followers).
Zeliff was now queen of freeskiing.
“It is pretty insane,” Zeliff, 28, said during an email and phone exchange. “I have wanted to be a professional athlete and more specifically a professional skier since I was a little girl. Reaching a childhood dream at 23 was a trip.”
Zeliff won it again in 2019 and placed third in 2020. She’s been in three ski movies — Warren Miller’s “Timeless” in 2019 followed by “Stoke the Fire” by Teton Gravity Research in 2021. Her latest is this season’s Matchstick Production’s “Anywhere from Here” featuring her in Alaska and British Columbia.
A self-admitted wild child, Zeliff was on skis early and on her way through the Eastern Slope Ski Club while at John Fuller and a Cranmore pre-race program.
“My mom Victoria Blake saw my passion and enrolled me in a pre-race program,” she said. “I remember running gates and falling in love. I had super supportive coaches and felt like I was good at something for the first time in my life. I chased that love for the next 10 years of my life.”
Zeliff pursued the racing path at Andover’s Procter Academy and Vermont’s Stratton Mountain School. But that UNH tear yielded unexpected results.
Though devastating, the injury freed her from ski racing. She felt burnt out, had fallen out of love with it. But it was all she knew, her identity. Zeliff wondered if she could walk away and be seen just as Caite, not Caite the ski racer.
She could, and she soon learned that she was more than just a ski racer.
“Most of my injuries or hurdles have shown me that you have to have faith in the process and if things aren't going the way you had planned, take a deep breath and understand that there is something even more beautiful than you could imagine that is unfolding,” she said.
Freeskiing then set her free.
“Freeskiing is also how I have learned to express myself,” she said. “Skiing is athletic but for me these days it is more creative than anything. When I am shooting photos or making films we are creating art. As cheesy as it sounds, the skis are my paintbrush and the mountain is my canvas.”
Along the way, she’s learned to work hard, practice gratitude and be nice all-around.
“The reality is that it isn't all ski movies and podiums,” she said.” It is a lot of time in the gym, a lot of time alone, a lot of time studying snow, managing risks, and cranking away but if you can learn to enjoy all of the aspects of your dream you won't regret a second of the journey.”
Education is key, too, especially in big mountain terrain where avalanches and other risks abound. She suggests taking courses like the Wilderness Emergency Medical Technician one she took last fall at Conway’s SOLO.
“I am a sucker for the foliage, the fair and maple syrup. I love my family (sister Ella goes to Kennett) a lot and try to get home every chance I can to spend time with them,” she said.
For now, she’s skiing big beautiful lines and paragliding in summer. She’ll be making more personal shorter videos now — one this spring in Alaska with The North Face and also one with Matchstick with possible fall tours. Her sponsors include North Face, Blizzard/Tecnica and SCOTT.
Looking back, it started here with her introduction to freeskiing found in some classic Tuckerman Ravine spring runs.
“I just want to say a huge thank you to the entire Mount Washington Valley,” she said. “There are so many teachers and coaches and bosses of mine that helped shape me into the person I am today. I feel so fortunate to have had the opportunity to grow up in our sweet little valley. It’s a place I will forever be proud to call home.”
