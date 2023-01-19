1-20-2023 Basch-Caite Zeliff

Caite Zeliff began running gates in the valley before finding her passion freeskiing big mountain lines in Jackson Hole, Wyoming and beyond. (OSKAR ENANDER COURTESY PHOTO)

Growing up in North Conway, Caite Zeliff wanted to be a professional skier. She had Olympic and World Cup dreams. Failing to make the U.S. Ski Team, Zeliff did not give up. But shortly thereafter an ACL tear as a University of New Hampshire freshman made her rethink her skiing journey.

She adjusted and turned to a freeskiing lifestyle with its big mountain steeps and chutes.

