"I always feel like somebody's watchin' me
And I have no privacy
I always feel like somebody's watchin' me
Who's playing tricks on me?
Who's watching?
I don't know anymore!" — Rockwell
This can be a spooky time to ride. Even though the Columbus Day madness has passed, the leaf-peeping preposterousness has either popped, has peaked, is peaking or entered post-peak pandemonium.
Typically, it’s the time to get our valley back and ride unencumbered without congestion. But who knows what the near future brings with climate change.
Though there is one thing I do know. We’re being watched.
It happens this time of year with the Return of the Pumpkin People, a delightfully creative annual event showcased by the Jackson Chamber of Commerce where local businesses showcase their gifts of the gourd on their properties as map-following picture-taking visitors and valley dwellers drive or pedal along the route in search of fancy and whimsy.
Those painted on eyes follow you everywhere.
Not only are the Pumpkin People alive and well, but Halloween lovers have turned October into a month-long decorative celebration of front-yard cemeteries with many sinister ghosts, goblins, skeletons, spiders and other nocturnal creatures flashing those lethal eyes at cyclists as we pedal by.
If you are a pedaling paranoid, stay home. If you have a sense of adventure, ride on.
Upfront, I’m a Pumpkin People person. Love it. Drive it. Pedal it. I mean what a wonderful time to bicycle by some famous and mad-capped characters all right here in the valley.
Over the years, I’ve had to bicycle by a non-Moon Walking Michael Jackson and waved to a silent Elvis. I’ve yabba-dabba dooed with Fred Flintstone; danced with the California Raisins when no one was watching; and warned Charlie Brown about the perils of Lucy and that football.
As a cyclist, I have come to appreciate all this when I finally came to the realization that Pumpkin People’s dogs don’t bite. Nor do they bark. They don’t drop a load at your feet. They don’t run around if they are unleashed.
How well-behaved they are. Get off your bike and have no fear to pet those pooches. They don’t mind if you do it carefully. Tell them to stay. They listen — even to a stranger. It is remarkable.
But also, Pumpkin People’s other pets don’t bite. There’s no fear crossing a black cat’s path. The ducks don’t quack. The pigs don’t oink. The cows don’t moo. The gold fish don’t float lifeless in a bowl.
The Pumpkin People are silent as well. You can pass by skiers, snowboarders and skaters and hear nary a complaint about conditions and cost. Pedal by the police and have no worries about any outstanding tickets or warrants, allegedly.
In addition, you can pedal by resplendent inns, over charming covered bridges (just don’t crash into the Jackson Covered Bridge but wouldn’t that be a hoot as a future Pumpkin People display) and by cross-country and alpine ski areas hoping for a bountiful winter.
The Pumpkin People, though a tad diminished this year perhaps due to staff shortages, can easily be incorporated into bicycle rides as the displays extend from Conway into Bartlett.
Pedal by the Conway Police station to see its doughnut thief. Conway Village has its little purple creatures. See the skiers and ice skaters in North Conway. Venture north and ride by a black cat in a kitchen, spider web, or a well-behaved dog sitting by a still.
Head through Intervale and climb up to Jackson by pirates and then through the covered bridge and at least pedal the Jackson Loop with its clusters of imagination. There, waiting for you, are characters from Halloween Town, members of the Jackson fire and police departments, storybook critters and, the absolute best display of the event, Elton John playing his greatest hits.
Just don’t look behind you as you pedal off to see if he spins around from his piano with a Chuckie grin.
In another item of interest to cyclists, it’s nice to see the signs at the Maine Visitor Information Center in Fryeburg encouraging cyclists to ride through the brushed out trail by the end of the parking lot to Haleytown Road instead of making a left from the center. Safety is of paramount concern here.
