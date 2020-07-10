We were sitting on the memorial bench in Albany Town Forest, enjoying the river view and quiet when out of nowhere, a mountain biker came barreling by. Fortunately, we weren’t in his way! He was going so fast and came upon us so quickly, I doubt we could have gotten out of his way if we were on the trail. More importantly, could he see us in time and stop before we collided?
My husband (Peter Minnich) wondered why bikers have to go so fast these days. He remembers a time when mountain biking wasn’t so much about speed as it was technical finesse, skill and tenacity. Could you climb that hill, pick the right line, hop over that log and get through that bog?
Mountain bike trails are different now. In the 90s, trails were not made, they were discovered. Riders had to cope with obstacles and trail challenges. Sometimes, they had to get off the bike and carry it. Today, many trails are machine or handmade and carefully constructed with berms and benching. Wet areas are bridged, big obstacles removed, to make a “smooth and flowy” trail.
Smoother trails lead to faster riding. The challenge is not how to deal with all obstacles and rough spots, but to see how fast you can go. As the valley adds more “downhill” trails, it attracts more riders looking for that thrill of going as fast as they can and flying over jumps.
I get it. It’s fun to go fast, but it can also be dangerous and lead to conflicts with other trail users. What happens if you crash going full speed down the mountain? When you fly down Shumway (in the Marshall Conservation Area off West Side Road), will you be able to stop when you encounter the hiker coming up? What happens to the trail when you skid out or cut corners, trying to max out your Strava ratings?
Responsible and experienced riders know how to temper the fun factor with safety for themselves and others. They ride trails with respect, being careful not to damage them by being “skiddiots” as John Barley calls them, or “cutting corners” as noted by valley rider Kurt Erickson. When the trails are wet and muddy, they don’t ride them and avoid leaving trail ruts.
Skilled riders can ride the technical features, instead of creating “alternate lines around them,” damaging and eroding the trails. They don’t need to engage in “trail tidying” as seen by Cheryl Petak in southern New Hampshire where people are dismantling structures like log and rock walls to make the riding “easier.” They can handle the trail as is.
On White Mountain NEMBA chapter’s Facebook page (tinyurl.com/yac65cul), a comment by valley rider Molly Savard prompted me to address the issue of mountain bike trail etiquette. She is an experienced rider who hosted women’s mountain bike clinics in the past and has devoted many hours to trail work.
On July 9, she posted: “I can’t believe this needs saying, but when approaching another rider on the trail with ample room to pass by each other, PLEASE keep to the RIGHT. It is no different than driving out cars on the road. And keep the trail buddies out of harm’s way or leave them home...”
By trail buddies, I’m guessing she means dogs. She added in another post: “We are increasingly frustrated with what feels like disrespect on the trails (but it may mostly be lack of knowledge).”
I was curious about what others were encountering on the trails, so I posted a question to the group about their experiences. Some I’ve already mentioned. Dogs and trash came up as a problem when Nick Patrick posted about the blue bags of dog poo left on the trails. Lee Rider also mentioned seeing more trash.
Nick also mentioned that experienced riders were OK, but new riders were “clueless” and needed to be educated about trail etiquette. Dan Sloan was concerned about “unauthorized trail alterations.” This year, Ben Cargill has experienced “moto riders (motorcycles) being where they shouldn’t be,” on trails intended and built for mountain biking.
With lots of activity now on Hurricane Mountain trails, it was good to hear from Kurt Erickson that “many trails are ridden mostly or entirely in one direction — reducing encounters on trails with riders going in opposite directions.” I don’t know if trails are marked one way, but many like Shumway should be to reduce trail user conflict and danger.
Riding the trails all comes down to rider responsibility and respect for the trails, the landowners, nature and other trail users. I researched several sites for information about trail etiquette. NEMBA published a “Share the Trails” brochure in 1992 (tinyurl.com/ydg4wf97) that still rings true.
Philip Keyes, past head of NEMBA, wrote an article, “10 Ways to Save Riding in Your Area” on July 1, 2012 (tinyurl.com/ydxr7z2t). He suggested, “Playing nice, and investing time and energy into trail building and maintenance.”
In light of recent conflicts with landowners and trail shutdowns at East Burke, Vermont’s Kingdom Trails, Bike Borderlands’ MTB program, “Ride with Gratitude,” (tinyurl.com/ycv3uz7r) was written in response to those issues. Thank you to Tyler Ray for sending me the link. I thought it explained mountain bike etiquette the best. It espoused a certain mindset when using the trails that I think works for everyone.
The four main principles of “Ride with Gratitude” are 1. “Respect this Gift;” 2. “Protect Nature;” 3. “Care for Others” and 4. “Be the Example.”
The basic idea is that riding on trails is a privilege, not a right. As this program states, “Being able to use trails is an incredible privilege, and everyone benefits when we trail users recognize it as a privilege. It makes us care about how we treat landowners, trail managers, town residents and the land itself.”
Grateful riders don’t harm the trails by skidding, cutting corners, riding muddy trails-all which lead to trail erosion and damage to the environment. They don’t leave trash and they watch out for and respect wildlife and plants.
Respectful riders care for others using the trails, recognizing that they have the same rights and responsibilities. They follow the advice, “be nice, yield to others and give a smile.”
To set a good example, mountain bike riders recognize that “being aggressive has no place in mountain biking.” They know and ride within their limits, park where they’re supposed to, keep the music turned down and wait to slug down “IPA’s for après somewhere else.” If they see someone displaying “reckless behavior,” they politely call them out for it.
Mountain biking is fun, good exercise and a great way to get outdoors.
We are lucky to have so many great trails to ride here in the valley. However, using these trails doesn’t come for free. Somebody gave permission to use the land and others worked hard to build and maintain the trails. Other trail users — walkers, hikers and equestrians — have a right to them, too, especially on public land. If mountain bikers are not considerate of others and the trails, they may see them shut down. As the Green Mountain Group said, “Be nice or lose the trails!”
When you’re out there riding and having fun, be a good trail ambassador. “Ride with Gratitude!”
Upcoming cycling events
Great Glen Trails Kona Summer Mountain Bike Series — Tuesdays, starting July 7-Aug. 25, 3:30-7 p.m. This eight-week mountain bike race series is fun for adults and children. There are three course options of different lengths and difficulty: Long (5.3 miles), Short (3.9 miles) and Mini (1.2 miles). Riders pick their starting times and course. “Compete against the clock in this fun, easy-going series. Open to all ages and abilities, this is the perfect socially-distant outdoor activity you can do with the entire family.”
The cost for the series for adults is $65, juniors age 17-and-under pay $40. If you want to try it once, there’s the one-time rate is $14 for adults, $9 for juniors.
Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club group rides: MWVBC is starting up their group rides again, but maintaining social distance and following COVID-19 guidelines. Visit their website to find rides that fit your schedule, skills and interests: tinyurl.com/y7w4kcf6.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
