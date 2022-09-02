On a beautiful Thursday (Aug. 25), my friend Jeanne Twehous and I drove to Gorham to try out the Coos Cycling Club’s mountain bike trails. We parked in Big Day Brewing Company’s parking lot, right off Route 16 as you come into town. We planned to ride until we got tired, then have lunch and a beer there afterward.
At the back of the parking lot, a small kiosk pointed the way to the trails. When I ride in Gorham, I usually park in the Route 2 parking lot near Jimtown Road. From there, I can access trails at Moose Brook State Park, Power Island or Pine Mountain. Thursday, I wanted to ride something different and picked this new starting place.
On Coos Cycling Club’s website’s trail information section (tinyurl.com/342apyxs), I found good maps and information about the 22 miles of trails the club builds and maintains. A link from there to TRAILFORKS helped me zero in on what trails to try.
Earlier this season, I rode over at Moose Brook State Park on its old-style trails. They’re fun and challenging, but I wanted to try some of the “new” machine-built trails on the Pine Mountain side. This area between town and Pine Mountain is now referred to as the “Pineside.”
TRAILFORKS listed information about each trail — its length, difficulty, elevation gain and loss, profile, features and star rating. I discovered it also had suggested routes and loops.
I found one called “The Pineside Sampler” that linked together many of the trails I wanted to try. This 9.3-mile loop covered trails from Route 16 on the east to Route 2 on the west and back. With 1,214 feet of elevation gain and a 1,219-foot descent, it’s described as “A good mix of climbing with awesome downhills.”
Mature riders like us need some warm-up before we hit climbing trails. We began our ride behind Big Day’s on flatter terrain. The trail cuts through a wooded area behind the railroad tracks and cuts over to Church Street. I was hoping along the way to find “Jungle Gym,” a tucked-away skills park with features to try, but missed it on the way out.
It must have been that kind of day for me. I missed Pipeline, too, and we ended up riding into town, down the sidewalk, to the Gorham Airport entrance. I knew we could pick up the Gorham Multimodal Trail there and connect to the trails.
At a parking lot right before the airport, we greeted a mountain biker, getting ready to ride. He looked and sounded familiar. It’s a small world! The rider was Tony Tulip, waiting for some of his friends to show up for a ride. We talked about where we were going to ride and the trails.
Tony has ridden a lot of them and gave us some details and advice. He said “Alpine Spring” was a long uphill slog, but worth it to reach “Howie Roll,” an exciting, black-diamond downhill. We kept that in mind when we hit it at the end of our loop.
Leaving the parking lot, we looked for “Pumphouse Loop,” a fun, relatively flat mile-long single-track that winds its way through the trees and next to Moose River. As my grandson Iver described it, it is “Twisty, turny, curvy, swervy!” It’s a great beginner trail.
Where Pumphouse comes out to the Multi-Modal Trail by the bridge, we crossed the road and picked up “Old River Road.” It climbs gradually for about a mile, following the river bank. It was cool and shady there. I was glad to see the old washout I remembered from the past had been repaired and was rideable.
Passing by the OTL/Bang Ban Connector and snowmobile trail, we kept climbing until we found the sign for “The Strand.” It climbed the powerline via switchbacks and then ducked into the trees, climbing some more. At lookouts along the way, there were awesome mountain views. This 1.1-mile trail was rocky and rooty and felt remote.
Fearing I’d missed the next trail, “For Pete’s Sake,” I asked a rider we encountered if it was nearby. He said we were very close. After a few more challenging climbs, we found it. I shared with Jeanne that this one-mile intermediate trail was named for Peter Brockett, a local biker and skier, who did a lot of work on Coos and Great Glen Trails. On Oct. 22, 2016, he died tragically of a heart attack while leading a NEMBA weekend ride. This trail and CCC’s “Pete’s Bikes Kids Summer Ride Series” are tributes to him.
As we rode along, we heard whooping behind us. Knowing other riders were catching up to us, we pulled off the trail. Tony and his buddies flew by us. They were really enjoying the trail. It was “fun, flowy, with bridges and berms.”
When we hit Pipeline, we stopped for energy snacks, before continuing on “Carry On.” This mile-long intermediate trail was our favorite. It traverses the hill as it “flows” its way east. Along the way, we passed a brand new, unnamed trail. We later learned it was a new connector over to Alpine Spring. Instead of descending to Pipeline, only to have to climb back up on Alpine, this trail is a shortcut across the hill for quicker access to “Howie Roll.”
Not knowing until later that the new trail was completed, we didn’t take it. Dropping down to Pipeline, we rode to the “Alpine Spring” entrance. At this point in the ride, we were getting tired. Another option, “Howie Get There” presented itself. We could bypass the climb and “Howie Roll.”
Being stubborn and wanting to see what “Howie Roll” was all about, I remembered Tony saying it was a climb to get to it, but worth it. Jeanne wasn’t so sure. I decided to give it a try, ride until I got tired, then turn around. I kept going. Once I was over the steep ramp, I could see daylight. The trail leveled off and traversed the ridge. Jeanne joined me and we rode until we came to the “Howie Roll” sign. Should we do it?
Neither one of us are “downhill” girls, preferring cross-country riding more, but we were curious. Deciding we could walk where we weren’t comfortable and take it easy, we went for it. No one was around to pressure us to go fast. It was fun, steep and had some tight turns. We bypassed all the jumps and gaps and made it to the bottom. Whew!
On the way back, we met a runner who told us how to find the hidden Jungle Gym. It took us a few tries, but we did eventually find it and ride it. It was an interesting place to play.
Back at Big Day’s, we were disappointed to see no action and realized they were closed. When Jason Hunter, local trail builder and owner/manager came out, we asked why. Because of staffing issues, he’s had to cut back on the days and times he’s open. Next, time, we’ll check before we come with an après ride activity planned.
Coos Cycling Club is building and maintaining great trails and plans to do more. Load up your bikes and go try them out.
Upcoming events
Summer Race Series No. 5: Fat Tire Weekend at Fields of Attitash — Sept. 23-25. Friday: Group ride and camping, Saturday: race day and camping, and Sunday: Tour de Valley — 25-40 and more miles to choose from, with refreshments at Matty B’s after.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.