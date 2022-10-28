There was a rodeo in Fryeburg, Maine, last Saturday. There were no bucking broncos or calf roping contests, just happy kids riding their bikes. It was the first ever “Bike Rodeo” at the Molly Ockett School. The event was organized by New Suncook PTA, Molly Ockett PTA and Lovell Rec, assisted by Bike Coalition of Maine.
In September, I received an email from Andrea Goodwin, one of the organizers. She wanted to know if I’d be interested in covering it or if I knew of other resources they may not have considered. I contacted her to let her know I would love to promote the event, provide ideas and materials and ask Mount Washington Valley Bicycle Club for volunteers.
What is a bike rodeo? I think it should really be called a “bike ride-o.” It’s all about kids riding their bikes while practicing bike safety and handling skills.
According to the Bike-Walk Coalition of New Hampshire, “A bike rodeo is a community event that includes teaching bicycle safety concepts, typically to children between the ages of 4-13. A bike rodeo usually includes some type of skills course that allows participants to ride their bikes in a safe environment, while being instructed about basic safety techniques, such as hand signaling, bike control (stopping, starting and turning) and other general traffic safety concepts.”
The bike rodeo at Molly Ockett was set up in the school’s big parking lot. It was designed for children ages 4-12. They could ride the course from 10 a.m. to noon. When I arrived early Saturday, volunteers had set up a tent at the beginning, where parents signed up their children. The kids were given bike safety handouts, stickers and neon slap bracelets, provided by BCM, and bike safety coloring books provided by Fryeburg Police Department.
The next station was the “helmet fitting” station, where MWVBC volunteers Pat Higgins and Lisa Baughn checked the children’s helmets for proper fit and adjusted them as needed. If a child’s helmet didn’t fit or they didn’t have one, they were given a free Pro Rider helmet, paid for by the organizers.
Riders then went to the “bike Inspection” station where Dan Bassett, BCM’s education and advocacy manager, and other volunteers checked tires, chains and brakes. If a child didn’t have a bike or theirs wasn’t in good working condition, Dan brought along some strider bikes (with no pedals) of various sizes for them to ride.
The main part of the rodeo was the bike course. It is a closed traffic skills course that teaches the rules of the road. Earlier in the day, Dan created a simulated road course with a chalk line maker. He included intersections with stop signs, curves and dotted lines down the middle to indicate lanes.
A parent volunteer, Eli Goodwin, constructed bump tracks, bridge ramps and teeter-totter obstacles with materials donated by Hancock Lumber. Those were added, along with slalom cones, to the course to add more challenge and fun for the riders. The kids loved going over and around them.
Past the main course, there were other stations where riders practiced their bike handling skills. A pool noodle tunnel challenged riders to get low. The “How Slow Can You Go?” station, manned by Fryeburg Academy Interact students, tested balance skills. Many competitive riders kept coming back to this station to try to be on top of the leaderboard with the slowest time.
The “Penny Drop,” “Newspaper Toss,” “Bean Bag Toss” and “Steal the Ball Off the Cone” stations challenged both bike handling and eye-hand coordination skills. I tried dropping pennies into pitchers several times before I got the hang of it. I’ll never be a newspaper deliverer — I was terrible at newspaper tossing. Skipping beanbag toss, I went for grabbing the ball — easy. Then I pedaled over to try the large ”Figure Eight.” It challenged my bike-turning and leaning skills.
The course and stations were set up so children could ride them over and over again, getting better with each try. The riders I saw there at the beginning were still riding at the end. Some riders were on strider bikes and some were riding bikes for the first time. The rodeo was a great way for them to learn and practice safe cycling skills.
Organizing this bike rodeo took a lot of planning and coordination. I emailed Andrea after the event to get some background. I wondered about where the idea came from and who was involved. I also wanted to know how many children attended, how many volunteers helped, and what the costs were. Most importantly, I was curious about how the organizers thought the event went and if they’d do it again.
The idea started in a New Suncook PTA brainstorming session last spring and then expanded as they got Lovell Rec and Molly Ockett PTA’s involved. As Andrea said, “We were looking for ideas for community events that would bring families out and encourage kids to be active outdoors.” These organizations often pool their resources and energy to support area children.
Noticing that there were a lot of kids riding bikes around their towns, they decided to focus on bike safety. They wanted to make sure parents and children knew and practiced the rules of the road.
When the organizers connected with the Bike Coalition of Maine, they learned that BCM could help them create a bike rodeo. BCM gave them an overview, covering how to run one, and offered to paint the course. BCM also supplied loaner bikes, bike tools, traffic course signs, and handouts. The PTAs and Rec Department supplied volunteers, other supplies and helmets. It was a great partnership.
Planning began in July for the October event. The group’s job was to “decide on the venue, the layout, and research what a ‘bike rodeo’ could be.” BCM helped them choose the best location-Molly Ockett — with a large parking lot for the course they wanted and centrally located.
Internet searches gave them ideas for the skills games. Students came up with more. Supplies were donated by Hancock Lumber or purchased from Dollar Store for a minimal cost.
Over a dozen volunteers from New Suncook and Molly Ockett PTAs, Lovell Rec Department, Fryeburg Academy’s Interact students and Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club helped. Fryeburg Fire and Rescue and Fryeburg Police were on the scene for support. They all worked together to put on a great bike rodeo.
Thirty riders between the ages of 2 and 12, plus a few adults, cycled the course. Over a dozen free helmets were distributed. The hope next year is to increase the number of riders as word gets out about how fun riding the rodeo is.
The organizers feel the event was a success and met their objectives: “1. Encourage children to move and be active outside 2. Build bike handling skills via continuous course riding, fun games and obstacles 3. Educate about road safety and awareness.”
The group plans to have another bike rodeo next year, collaborating with BCM. It will probably be scheduled in the spring to get a jump start on the bike riding season. Stay tuned for news of the bike rodeo coming back to the Fryeburg area.
Upcoming events
New England Mountain Bike Championships — Oct. 29, 1 p.m., Kennett High School.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.