There were 37 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “Would you rather see the expansion of the rec path first go toward Fryeburg or Bartlett?” It was an even split between the two options, but several people also suggested both and a couple of responses wanted neither.
My first reaction is to build in both directions and have a trail that people will use to travel safely around the valley. It is most likely a choice, and that choice should be to build to connect with the Mountain Division Trail in Fryeburg. There is a good chance that within the next few years, the MDT will be completed from where it ends now near the Brownfield border all the way to Portland, Maine — a 60-mile linear park. A decision on a 31-mile section between Standish, Maine, and Fryeburg will be made soon. A trail connecting the Mount Washington Valley and Portland will be huge for the valley as well as the nine towns in Maine along the trail. Tourists will ride in both directions, benefiting both of our state economies and creating wonderful connections between communities. As the saying goes: If you build it, they will come. Dave
I think the rec path would benefit the valley more by going north rather than Fryeburg. Although either one would be wonderful.
I would prefer to see the division trail extended between the Walmart parking lot and the Fryeburg visitor center that would give the longest possible ride from North Conway all the way to Brownfield.
I would like to see it go towards Fryeburg because then it can link up with the existing bike trail that picks up at the state line.
I like the route that they are currently working on. It makes a great loop for people that want to go down on the West Side Road side and come back on the new path. I used to do this but would risk life and limb riding back on North-South Road which has become ever more busy through the years with quick moving cars.
Ultimately, I would like to see a rec path all the way to Portland, Maine. However, I would like to see it expanded to the Bartlett area first. I think it would be a great resource for the local economy.
Fryeburg would be my answer. However, I do have some concerns as Mount Cranmore is busy during the winter and summer months. Will there be ample parking spaces for people leaving their cars when using the rec path. Also, will there be a parking fee? Will public toilets be a available for the rec path people to use? People who will be biking on the rec path won't have a problem getting back to Cranmore to retrieve their cars. People who will be walking both ways — and some may be handicapped or retired — might have a problem getting him back. What about a shuttle bus to help these people get back to Mount Cranmore? This is D, The Natural Walker
Barlett is the answer as the towns within the state should be connected first, then you can address any out-of-state possibilities like Fryeburg. Besides, most of the population of Fryeburg are transplants from Taxachusetts or even worse the New York City area. I'm sure Chelsea Clinton would not agree.
I vote for the eastern expansion toward Fryeburg. Our mountain rail trail needs a half mile expansion to end at the Maine/New Hampshire state line. Jimmy Oliver
Follow the yellow-brick road. This is Dave in North Conway.
It will be the direction the Lord wants. He will guide us in making the correct decision. Praise be the Lord.
I want to leave the woods the way they are. Nice and clean. This is D Damon, Center Conway
I definitely want to see the path built in both directions eventually, but at this point being opportunistic and picking the path of least resistance is definitely the way to go. As more segments get constructed the broader idea will likely gain momentum. I was involved in the early days of the Peaks to Plains Trail through Jefferson County, Colo., and that was the strategy deployed for that project. It's a strategy that seems to have worked well for building public support and finding funding for the remaining segments. Mike Morin
Both. I am thrilled to see this rec path finally becoming a reality. My family has ridden bike paths all over the northeast. They are amazing assets to communities! With all the commercial development taking over the Mount Washington Valley, it's refreshing to see a project focused on promoting a healthy lifestyle. I can't wait to ride this path with my kids! Kurt Erickson
This is amazing. Who cares which way it goes? Let's just get going. Janel King
Fryeburg would be our vote. Rick Dorothy Ernst
This is fantastic. Let's get the bicycles off the road and somewhere safe. I'd love it to go to Bartlett. Finally something good is happening. What a beautiful bike ride this will be. Pat Quinn
Fryeburg to connect with their path already in existence. The path to Bartlett isn't even all the way planned yet. Dawn James
To Bartlett would be fun. Kate Briand
Expand the long overdue rec path towards Fryeburg as this will gain more miles to travel. I would like to thank all the people who worked hard to make this possible. Ken Jones
Both. But I would start with Fryeburg as their path is already built. Lilian Espinoza Knapp
To Bartlett would get my vote. Tom Hitchcock
At this point, we would get the most bang for the buck by connecting to the Fryeburg Rail Trail. It would be amazing to be able to go all the way to Portland at some point. Al Hospers
A path connecting to Fryeburg from Cranmore and from Cranmore to as far north as it can go would be awesome. Being able to ride all the way to Portland, Maine, from New Hampshire would be epic. Dennis Levasseur
Overall goal, I believe, would be the ability to ride from Portland, Maine, to Mount Washington. Ras Yello
It sickens me to see the raping of the land. Elizabeth Graves
Bartlett, please. Carolyn Webb
Both. Cynthia Bailey
Bartlett. Virginia Lee Kanzler
Fryeburg. Jennifer Smith
Bartlett. Lynn Pawlikowski Wilczek
I'd rather see the bypass. Brian Hebert
Bartlett. Sierra Elizabeth
Fryeburg. Albion Charles
Bartlett. Patrick Barrett
Both. Birdie Bailey
Bartlett. Robert Cooper
