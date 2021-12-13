There were 56 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “Do you think Conway should celebrate Independence Day on Saturdays from now on?” The majority of answers were against moving the celebration to Saturday, with only five supporting the idea.
I think Independence Day should be celebrated on Independence Day.
The selectmen have spoken. It is more important to entertain the tourists than to celebrate our nation on it’s birthday. Perhaps July 2 should be named Carl Thibodeau Day this year. God save the Republic.
Keep Independence Day, Independence Day. Not the most convenient Saturday for tourists.
When I was a kid, we had the fireworks on the 3rd of July, and the parade was on the 4th. And back then we had kids’ night out and the American Legion carnival and things were so much nicer, much more pleasant. I wish we could go back. I really do. It was a much more pleasant time to live in.
The day should be the one in which the non-perky Kammi Harris with her cute smile will be able to attend. I will try to make the arrangements for the town.
The Fourth of July is a Fourth of July celebration. Just because the company will give you a little discount, not everybody can have the Fourth of July on the day they want it. However, the only drawback to all this here, by getting it on a Saturday would bring more tourists than this little dinky town can hold; therefore, I would say Saturday is fine. Kids are out of school. It seems to be a plus for all the way around. Lou of Conway
Patricia Sweat. July 4 is July 4. You can’t change every calendar and every day. You’ve played with the calendar enough times. Now what are you gonna do for New Year’s? Have it in February? Christmas in November? Let’s leave it alone.
Independence Day should never be spent on Saturdays. It should stay just the way it is. This is another game they’re playing on us. We don’t need to change any more holidays. I firmly believe this.
Barry Obama once said that celebrations should always occur on the day designated for it. To change it lessens the importance of the day and meaning of the celebration. I agree with this view so let’s see those fire engines and fireworks on the Fourth. Michelle did not express an opinion.
Keep it on the Fourth. God forbid you don’t save some money on fireworks but can make more hotels when we need housing, but that’s a whole other topic. Courtney Marie
Keep it on July 4. Stop messing with holidays. Lionel Tetreault
No. I vote to keep it on the Fourth. Nikki Walker Croft
The thing I have missed is the wonderful parades there used to be in North Conway with multiple bands and floats. Joyce Richardson Ciccolo
How does the town expect to host it on a Saturday if the locals have nowhere to live? Cody Floyd
Leave it on the Fourth. Stop changing our town to suit the tourists. They have their own towns to celebrate in. By changing to Saturday you’ll create crowds — the locals won’t go to or can’t because of work. Rick Dorothy Ernst
Let’s celebrate Christmas on the last Saturday of December, too. C’mon, folks. Elaine Sweet
Years ago, people laughed when I said the Fourth of July would be changed for convenience sake, just like all of the other holidays that are about three-day weekends. “They can’t change the Fourth of July,” they said. “They’ll just start calling it Independence Day,” I predicted. I hope Bartlett doesn’t follow suit! Lisa DuFault
I am a lifelong valley resident. One of the things I have always loved about this town is that it has always celebrated Independence Day on the Fourth. It means so much more than celebrating it on the 2nd or 3rd. Not everything should be about the money. Jennifer Gorham
Keep it on the Fourth. Schouler Park overflows as it is. You can barely find a place to sit.
Moving it to Saturday will be sheer chaos for this little town. Karen Ann
Most tourists are all on vacation up here anyways, so why change the day? Mary Gassnola
July 4, Independence Day, is on July 4, period. I don’t care what the tourists want. I don’t care what we should do so as not to inconvenience the tourists. It is time the town’s leaders started speaking up for the residents of the area. When one visits an area they enjoy, abide by and observe that area’s traditions, customs, rules and regulations. They don’t, and shouldn’t, try to change them to fit their home area. Stephanie Rogers
I mean, sure, if you want to commercialize it for tourists instead of actually celebrate the founding of America, go for it (she said sarcastically). Amy-Nicole Corvin
I’m not even surprised. This entire world is full of greed, attention-seeking fools and tourism. Everything else doesn’t matter anymore. Jessica Rowe
Or we could just celebrate on the date it falls on. Living and working locally, we don’t need to turn it into a spectacle for tourists. Ed Flagg
The Fourth of July should be celebrated on the 4th of July. Next thing you know they will want to change Christmas. Gail Haley
Let’s expand on the trend of celebrating holidays when they are convenient for us and able to focus on tourist revenue more effectively. Daniel Blake
Sure it would be great if it was Saturday so all the locals will miss it because they are working. (Sarcasm). Sharon Haley
No. It needs to be on the Fourth. Heather Bergeron Clark
One of the things I have always liked about Conway was that the party or event happens on the holiday. No need to make it more complicated. Suzette St Pierre
Sounds like catering to tourists. The Fourth is the Fourth. Christine Herrick Sortwell
Epic fail on behalf of the selectman Josh Robichaud
Absolutely not. Keep Independence Day on the Fourth. Stop trying to change everything. Wyatt Coughlan Jr.
No, have it on the 4th, Rose McKenzie
July 4. Kimberly Clarke
Keep it on the 4th like it was meant to be. Kathy Murphy
Keep it Saturday. Doris Smith
No … just no. Rain Sears McKay
Got to make the out-of-staters happy. Nicolas Avignone
Is the Fourth of July only on Saturdays now? Theresa Struble
Leave it on the Fourth. I remember the Fourth always being a big deal: parades, carnival, fireworks. The parade has gotten smaller, no carnivals and even with COVID the whole park celebration hasn’t happened. Can we at least keep one thing as it has always been? Susan Smith Foster
Leave the traditional celebrations alone! Why screw with them just for your convenience? Start the weekend off and end it in the day. Fireworks on the Fourth. Meem Japigi
No! Celebrate it on the Fourth! Enough of catering to the tourists. MJ O’Neill
Saturday makes it more possible for people outside the area to celebrate our nation’s independence in our favorite family vacation spot. Independence was a process that actually began July 2, 1776, when the colonies voted to declare independence. Scott Linscott
Keep it on the Fourth. It is still a holiday and day off for most. No reason it should cost more. John Lajoie
Is it called the Second of July? I didn’t think so. Mark Brophy
On the Fourth. Ray Pauliks
This place makes me sick. Brandon McHenry
This town is getting ridiculous. Annmarie Lombard
No. Hydie Lynn
It’s always been on the fourth, so why change it now? Stupid idea. Nicole Hafford
Only a complete moron would celebrate the Fourth of July on the 2nd of July. This is the worst idea to ever come out of this town’s planning board. Cameron Lambert
“Independence Weekend”… ? Andy Theriault
Thumbs down. Mark Faunce
Only if it’s on the Fourth of July, you idiots. Donald Ferren
Yes. Sanborn Jillian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.