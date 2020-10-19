There were 53 responses to this week's Tele-Talk question: "Do you predict a red or blue wave on Nov. 3?" It was nearly an even split, with 21 responding blue and 19 saying red. Four people said neither. Nine responses didn't directly answer the question or thought it needlessly created division.
A blue wave is both predicted and necessary to put an end to the chaos. A Republican for Joe Biden. Scott in Fryeburg, Maine.
A red tsunami.
As long as Biden wins, Barrett can get confirmed, Republicans can keep control of the Senate, and take ovah the House for all I care. Trump is the absolute worst disaster evah. This is Dave in North Conway
It will be a sweep by the communists aka the Democrats. God forgive them for they know not what they do.
It's impossible to predict a red or blue wave and as we've experienced in previous elections, the media have gotten it wrong, too. What can be predicted is the virulent response from the right and their unclassy and disturbed leader, should he lose. It is time we changed from a republic to a democracy.
I predict a red wave on Nov 3. I, for one, am sick of the politics as usual, and hope and pray we have people in office who support President Trump and will help him get stuff done for our country and the people rather than keep trying to destroy him with useless, hateful, endless battles. This year has also made me realize how important the governor, senators, representatives and even local sheriffs and other leaders are in our communities. I will be voting 100 percent red and praying for a restoration of America as it was founded and intended. One nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all. Although not perfect, I think a vote for red will bring that closer to a reality. Tammy Potter, North Conway
I'm voting blue. What a tragedy because like 2016, to me, it's the lesser of two symptoms of a failed society that can't see its own design is trapping it in its demise. Blue might help restore the executive orders Trump signed gutting, with Bible in hand, every environmental protection ever written. When all is said and done, without a balanced healthy ecosystem, disease ensues, and many in both parties remain ignorant to this. Laura Slitt
"Four more years" sounds like a prison sentence. The Putinesque Donald Trump will be washed out of office on Election Day by a tidal wave of Blue voters who have had more than enough of being stuck on his out-of-control roller coaster of nuttiness, dysfunctionality, traitorousness, incompetence and lies. Mike
I expect a blue wave on Nov. 3. I've never seen anything like the anger, disapproval and disgust Americans feel toward our current president and his party. More importantly, I've never seen companies encouraging their employees to vote, giving them time off to do so, using company resources to help employees and customers register, and in some cases making their arenas available as voting places to help combat voter suppression efforts, with many very visible and influential athletes getting more involved than ever before. Michael Kerins, North Conway
Nationally (Congress to the president), I sense a blue wave — possibly even a landslide. New Hampshire Democratic candidates for the House and Senate— Pappas, Kuster and Shaheen — will, I believe, win again. The big question is whether a blue wave could flip the U.S. Senate, and I would not bet against it. Ted Sares, North Conway.
Vote black, white and blue. Dump the orange orangutan and let’s empty the zoo. This is D. Damon in Center Conway.
Red. I hate commies.
I'm hoping that we will have a blue wave. It's important that we sweep the Senate and the House, as well as the presidency for hopefully more democracy, voting rights, addressing the pandemic and many more things. North Conway
I am hoping we will have an American wave on Nov. 3. We have to stop pretending that we have an economy which is free enterprise capitalism. In reality, we have socialism for the rich and free enterprise for the rest of us. That means we are leaning toward fascism. We bail out the auto industry, the banks, insurance companies, financial giants and religious institutions. We are also financing favored companies to develop medicines and technologies. That is not free enterprise that is pure fascism. Donald Trimble
Absolutely, complete without a doubt, a red wave. Definitely. This is Denise from Conway.
If there is a God, a big beautiful blue wave will wash out the evil that has been dividing us for the last four years. Goodbye Mr. Rump.
I predict a red wave because people who love America are tired of the intolerant left. We believe in freedom of speech and we long for the days of a free and fair press. Democrats like Biden have become corrupt, as all they care about is making themselves rich. Vote for Donald Trump.
There'll be no red or blue wave this year nationally; it's gonna be a lot closer than people think. In the state of New Hampshire, Sununu will definitely win, and Sen. Shaheen will definitely win. Pappas, maybe it's gonna be too close to call. Locally, I would definitely go for Ray Gilmore because he is reaching across the aisle and has a knowledgeable background. Stay tuned. It is gonna be fun to watch. This is the Powder Slasher.
I predict that it's going to be a wave of blue. Even if you didn't really like Joe Biden, Trump and all that he stands for and all the things he says and does needs to go.
I am hoping and I am praying very hard that it will be a red wave. Wake up, America. Save America. Vote red.
Joe Biden is corrupt to his core. If you care about this country, you will vote to re-elect Donald Trump. Biden sold his office for money from foreign adversaries funneled through his son, Hunter Biden. The FBI has the proof. They need to release it. Vote Donald Trump, if you love America.
Your prediction question is emblematic of the problem that we are facing right now. We do not need to think red or blue. We need unity, not division to handle the economic and health crisis and social crises that we have. So let's vote for competent adults, no matter if they're red or blue, who will be able to negotiate and do the job of governing, as opposed to stoking division and mistrust and confusion. Thank you. My name is Beth.
There is definitely a large silent bloc of Trump supporters. But with 95 percent of all media, including social, print and television running all negative stories against Trump all the time while simultaneously suppressing negative stories about Biden ... I don’t see how he can win. But then I didn’t think Hillary was going to lose either. It’s a job interview for the largest company in the world — the U.S. government. Hire the most qualified guy and be comforted that, whoever wins, it’s only four years. And we survive them all. Kimberly Clarke
I pray and fervently hope that Trump is voted out of office. He is a very sick, unethical and selfish man who has damaged the reputation or the U.S. and done more to divide Americans than any other person in my memory. Jen Bella
Red as the blood I bleed. Robert Collins
Beautiful blue. Esther Chapman Walker
Fear mongering and drama have plagued this administration since day one! Thank you, media!
Just maybe, we’ve touched a nerve in the political has-beens and status quo? Afraid that power may shift back to the people and not the machine? Neither choice is ideal, but I believe the silent majority will prevail red. Rick Dorothy Ernst
Red wave. Trump 2020. Philip Young
Joe Biden belongs in a retirement home, not in the Oval Office. Just the thought the DNC put him up to be president is insulting to the American people! Steve Tradewell
People on both sides have gotten so nasty. I say we ditch them both and actually find a good person to lead our country. Michelle Longley
Blue wave. Tina Hart
I don't see a blue or red wave. Most people are done with all of it and are begrudgingly voting one way or another. Tracie Antolin
A red tsunami! Paul L. Grimala
No Joe 2020. Garry Bucky
I think people have already made up their minds. I don't think another debate is needed. Leona Adams
Blue. Mel Drew
Red. Tee Rendleman
Blue. Susan Fortier
Why are you trying to pit locals against each other? Just vote and get it over with. Mark Brophy
Blue. Katie Treamer
Red wave. Red October. Robin Gregg
Blue. Most are sick of the criminals that are Trump and company. He lied, many died. Nancy Russo
A red wave. Maria Rea
Red. Eugene Guinasso
Does anyone really think that Combover Caligula and his super spreader MAGAot hat COVID raves are any better than the so called “riots“ in the streets? The right wing echo chamber makes it seem all cities have turned into Fallujah. I live in Louisville. Unless you don‘t follow the news, our city is ground zero for social injustice protests. Outside of two bad weekends since March, nothing has really happened. However, the fear monger machine would lead you to believe otherwise. I predict a blue wave. Most of us are tired of the conflict and division. Herr Pussengroper obviously isn’t a unifier and is unfit and unqualified to even begin to address any issues that actually matter to real people. Dan Thomas
Red wave. Brian Noyb
I can only hope and pray we have a very strong blue wave. Tired of all the drama Trump has put us through with his lies, bullying, dividing our great once great country and so much more. Stay true, vote blue! Tammie Savini
TRUMP 2020. Four more years making the liberals cry. Bill Belida
I hope it is a red wave. I’m truly scared about what the left is capable of doing to this country. I would expect a lot more violence as they condemn every cop. Criminals don’t appreciate the favor, they act on it. Trump has done more for this country than thick-headed libs understand. Lauren Parker Peck
Trump is performing the miracle: Making New Hampshire blue through and through. Gary Jones
I hate to wish my life away, but these next few weeks can’t go fast enough. Charlotte M. Brewer
There was a time (not that long ago) when it wasn't anyone else's business how you voted or who you voted for. I think we need to get back to that. Kevin Noyes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.