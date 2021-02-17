To the editor:
The Republican Party was founded on a moral, anti-slavery stand, and the election of its first president precipitated a civil war which led to the abolition of slavery in the USA. As time went on it became the party of choice of industrialists, the rich and an upwardly mobile middle class.
However, after passage of the Civil Rights legislation of the Johnson presidency, the party began to see its future as catering to Southerners who wanted to retain their Jim Crow control and anti-immigrant groups who feared an influx of brown Central and South Americans. Then with the arrival of Donald Trump, it tied its hope of success and power to a narcissistic sociopath.
Today, its elected officials, cowed by fear of Trump’s base and unwilling to find the moral courage to defend the Constitution and return to that higher moral ground of the past, have given the former president a pass.
If irresponsibly questioning the legitimacy of our recent elections and attempting to undermine the peaceful transfer of power are not breaches of one’s oath to the Constitution, what is?
Many of the Republican senators voted in fear to acquit Trump, fear of losing a primary election to a candidate supported by Trump and perhaps even fear of physical harm by one of Trump’s Proud Boys or other right-wing militiamen.
Other Republican senators, for example Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz, saw a path to future office by harnessing the power of Trump’s mob to ride on to higher office. These senators lacked a moral compass to begin with.
Then there is the former Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, ever a survivalist, who voted to acquit but then agreed to everything the House impeachment officers had presented.
There were a few Republican senators who had the moral courage to buck the tide of fear and intimidation. They believed in the oath they made to defend the Constitution and preserve the checks and balances that have served our country well up to this time.
They were not swayed by the pawns of an immoral demagogue who would be dictator. They saw that the rest of the world looked on aghast at the United States on Jan. 6. The world saw us slipping from the high ground of a constitutional democracy if we did not correct this attempt to subvert the election. These Republican senators voted to convict.
What happened on Jan 6 was a wake-up call to America that there are armed militants willing to overthrow the government and install Donald Trump as a dictator. This is the closest we’ve come to dissolving the democratic union which our first Republican president lost his life preserving.
We need a revitalized Republican Party that can gather round those Republican senators and Congressmen who saw Donald Trump’s crimes and had the courage to take a stand. This is the Republican Party I want to see in the future.
Tino Fernandes
Madison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.