To the editor:
Wednesday's Conway Sun shows a photo of a group of students visiting the State House. It is sickening to see Gov. Sununu shaking hands with these young children when he is not masked.
We are at record high numbers: 3,155 new cases, 10 deaths and 343 hospitalizations. At the same time, Newsweek magazine writes about the governor issuing an executive order to establish surge centers because the hospitals are rapidly filling.
What is wrong with this picture?
Susan E. Wiley
Sandwich
