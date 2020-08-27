To the editor:
Kudos to Julie Dalbec’s letter to the Daily Sun in the Aug. 21 edition for her kind and insightful words. While rudeness and bad behavior seems prevalent and beyond limits, hopefully the same holds true for good manners as her letter illustrates. Bad times brings out the best and worst of people. Always has and I suspect, it always will.
While this pandemic has been trying, to say the least, I can’t help but take pause and think about what people went through in this country during World War II.
While we may be “suffering,” not being able to dine out and endure shortages that are at best, inconvenient, me thinks it could be much worse and was, not so long ago.
Ask someone who lived through it. Many are still around and just might appreciate someone taking the time to show an interest in what their life was like during the war. At least now, we are all being asked to make a practice of wearing a cloth mask and not a gas mask.
Which leads me up to ending with my take on the postal service and absentee voting situation. Admittedly, I don’t fully understand it. I’ve opted out of listening to the evening news to enjoy the waning days of precious summer.
However, in a recent conversation with my brother, the subject came up. This is what he said:
“I guess if so many men and women went to fight for this country, I really don’t have a problem with wearing a mask, taking a bottle of sanitizer, maybe something to eat and drink, keep my distance and wait in a line for however long it takes to cast my vote. After all, a lot of those people came home injured, and many never came home just so that we would always be able to do just that.”
Something to think about over your next cup of coffee.
Sonia Voegtlin
Tamworth
