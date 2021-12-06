To the editor:
Dear Democrats and Republicans, you have proven to us that we need a change in the political battlefield. Other countries have a lot more options. It's time to face facts; we are not the greatest country in the world anymore. We are stuck with two extremes, and both are getting out of hand.
One side is overcompensating by catering to people's feelings. The other is shoving guns and God down our throats.
Might I remind you that there is something called separation of church and state. Republicans fail to see it that way. They lay their bibles on the American flag with a .45 placed upon both and worship Donald Trump, putting him side by side with Jesus Christ.
They claim to be patriots, without knowing the definition of the word. We live in a country where rights have become privileges, cops are gunning down civilians and the civilians are fighting each other. There is racism in this country. However, it's time to see it from a different light. Rather than judging the victim of a violent crime by the color of their skin, they should be viewed as an American. I'm proud to be American, but we deserve better.
We must stand together against the real issues in this country. We must open our eyes to the true corruption, and we must look at things from a completely different perspective; each other's.
We've let things get out of hand. We have settled for the worst candidates since Ronald Reagan. No president has tried to bring us together ever since. We are supposed to be the United States of America, not a country divided. It's time to restore power to the people. End the hypocrisy once and for all and allow us to have better options. United, we stand strong.
Sid Jones
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.