To the editor:
I have unique knowledge of the Ossipee Aquifer at the site where Meena LLC proposes to operate a gas station on Route 25 in Effingham. In 1974, I mapped the surficial geology of the Ossipee Lake 15 minute quadrangle for the State of New Hampshire. Since that time, I have been involved in a number of other groundwater studies of the Ossipee Aquifer done in cooperation with Green Mountain Conservation Group.
The Ossipee Aquifer is a highly productive groundwater resource, hosted by stratified drift deposits that were deposited by meltwater streams associated with the melting of the Laurentide Ice Sheet, approximately 15,000 years ago. These highly porous sand and gravel deposits are exposed at the surface in the area of the proposed gas station, making this part of the primary recharge area for the aquifer. Any contaminants that enter the ground in this area will rapidly infiltrate and move into the groundwater system.
One of the critical issues in this case is the nearby location of houses that rely on domestic wells for their water supply. There are approximately 20 houses located within 1,000 feet of the proposed gas station. There is no program for routine monitoring of the water quality of these wells. If contaminants were to enter the aquifer, residents would have no way of knowing that their water supply was contaminated until they developed health problems and benzene (a major component of gasoline) is a known carcinogen.
These risk factors are well-known, and this is precisely why most municipalities (including Effingham) have local ordinances that prevent the location of gas stations in primary recharge areas. To grant a variance in this case would show a wanton disregard for the health and safety of nearby residents.
Robert M. Newton
Ph.D Professor emeritus,
Smith College Department of Geosciences
Silver Lake
