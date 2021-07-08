To the editor:
Ms. Porter, I wasn't going to respond to your claim of my lack of knowledge in the area of civics. However I did read a comment on these pages about your response and felt compelled to do so.
My first question is why are you against rich people keeping more of their hard earned money? Do you think those stimulus checks didn't add to our national debt? I am willing to bet you cashed and spent yours. Why aren't you writing about the 47 percent that do not pay any taxes?
How about a balanced budget amendment? Do you know what GDP is? Do you what makes a significant portion of GDP? It is debt. Our government doesn't have a revenue problem, it has a spending problem. The only guarantees you are born with are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Pursuit not guarantee. I reiterate, nowhere in any founding doctrine does it state the government is here to take care of you from cradle to grave. Is that enough proof of my civics knowledge? Perhaps instead of showing your disdain for anything conservative you could put your time into learning civics and maybe even speaking Chinese. You never know when they'll becoming too collect on the debt owed to them.
Rick Conte
Holiday, Fla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.