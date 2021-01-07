To the editor:
Undermining our constitutional processes, does not make you a "Patriot."
I have said it for years, and I will say it again, you have the right to peaceably assemble and to petition the government, you do not have the right to destroy property, trespass or break our laws.
There is a right way and a wrong way to achieve one's goals.
What happened in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, is the wrong way; it achieved nothing, and is an embarrassment to our nation.
This is not the way.
Ray Gilmore
Intervale
