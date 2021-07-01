To the editor:
In February, I spent three weeks in the Dominican Republic. Educated folks in Santo Domingo rightfully threw a few spirited jabs, "What the hell is going on in the US," they'd rhetorically ask, "You guys are like a Third World country in the throes of a coup!"
They were right: History will record 2020 and the aftermath of the election as perhaps the single greatest threat to American democracy ever. But this Fourth of July it is also worth taking a minute to reflect on the strength and resilience of our democracy.
We have the world's oldest and longest living Constitution. It is a system of government that is not without flaws, but as Churchill said, "Democracy is the worst form of government until you consider the alternatives." We have one of the world's few functioning multi-racial free societies, and though the history of this melting pot is not savory, a measure of pride can be taken in the gains made. It was very disheartening to watch as stupid and gullible masses were easily duped, how ambitious scoundrels quickly sold truth for power, and how close we came to destroying the American experiment.
But now, I also see that enlightened citizens and strong leaders arose in unlikely places, institutions and the rule of law held, and the forces of darkness could not in the end, try as they did with all of their might, extinguish the beacon of liberty that has guided us forward since 1776 and before.
Even as we speak, scoundrels and misguided fools still work to undermine our democracy, but the game has changed: a giant has been awakened and now we are no longer asleep as we were before. Celebrate, for very few democracies have survived a fascist barn fire. I am proud to be an American.
Quddus Snyder
Eaton
