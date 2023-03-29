As the marketing director of Settlers Green, I invite the community, including Town of Conway residents that will be voting on April 11, to come down to Settlers Green, grab a coffee from The Met and stroll the Public Art Walk we have so thoughtfully planned and executed throughout our shopping center over the last six years.
Along the way, I want you to ask yourself a couple of questions. What is art? What is its purpose?
You can start by visiting our collection of sculptures. From the marble elegance of the Melanie Zibit’s “Caryatid” to the playfulness of Dale Rogers’ “Star Dancers” to the moving masterpiece “Twisters,” a wind sculpture by Lyman Whitaker.
Our curated collection of public art continues into multiple murals. Discover works of wonder like “Waterfall in the Woods,” by local artist Kristen Pobatschnig, or take a dive into art history and sense the Andy Warhol inspiration behind local artist Rebecca Klementovich’s “Can We Talk?”
Your final stops should be at these three murals: “Welcome to North Conway” by San Diego muralists Pandr Design Co., located on the back of Michael Kors; “This Is Your Day Wings” also by Pandr Design Co. and located next to Banana Republic; “New Hampshire Heritage,” a replica piece by the late local artist Ernie Brown, located on the side of Torrid.
When you’re done taking it all in, I encourage you to have a seat on a bench at our Community Labyrinth and reflect on those original questions: What is art? What is its purpose?
Those last three murals I mentioned are in jeopardy of being removed from our Public Art Walk. The town of Conway has deemed them to be signs and therefore are in violation of the Town’s sign ordinance.
By voting Yes on Article 13, works of art such as those three murals and all of the public art at Settlers Green and throughout Conway will be able to remain available for the public to observe and appreciate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.