To the editor:
Regarding Jonna Carter's recent column in the Sun on tennis.
There is hope for the future. Advantage Kids, a N.H. non-profit dedicated to tennis and education has quite a presence in the valley. Our free spring programs saw 105 kids sign up for after school sessions in North Conway, Jackson, Madison, Tamworth and Fryeburg.
Former Cranmore pros, Chris and Justin Chaffee lead our experienced staff and are wonderful motivators. Kennett High School boys tennis coach Jason Cicero is our bridge to the future, leading instruction at all levels. We also offer a unique yoga and mindfulness component led by Christie Anne Rochelle, which has caught the interest of the USTA Foundation, bringing funding to offer free sessions along with generous local donors.
Our kids are having a great time learning the game.
Enrollment in our summer programs is available right now at www.advantagekids.net. Sessions available for children 7-15 in Conway, Jackson, Tamworth, Freedom and Fryeburg. Our Tennis Plus! program for beginners and intermediates is free with equipment provided.
Match Play is our new effort to establish USTA sanctioned Junior Team Tennis with two-person teams competing throughout the summer headed towards the first Advantage Kids N.H. Championship in August.
We appreciate the support of many organizations. We have partnerships with the Jackson Tennis Club, Eastern Slope Resort, North Conway Community Center, the Purity Spring Resort, Fryeburg Recreation, Kennett High School Athletic Department, schools of SAU 13 and both the Tamworth Outing Club and Tamworth Foundation.
"Tennis Night in Conway" will be open to all ages Monday and Thursday evenings 5-7 in July at Kennett High School.
And in conclusion, a dedicated, visionary committee is established to build a new indoor fitness facility for tennis as well as other sports (even including the tennis fanatic's horror... pickleball.)
Kent Hemingway Jr.
Area Director Advantage Kids
Tamworth
