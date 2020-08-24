To the editor:
There have been several stories and editorials written regarding the U.S. Postal Service and their cost-cutting measures. Approximately 15 years ago Congress required the postal service to pay approximately $5 billion each year to the U.S. Treasury. This money is to pay for future, 75 years’ worth of retiree health benefits for postal workers. This is the only federal agency that has to do this. The money goes into the general fund and is spent as the federal government chooses, just like Social Security and Medicare taxes.
The U.S. Postal Service does not receive any money from taxes to operate; it is basically self-funded from its own revenue.
So I have to ask: Has anyone talked to our U.S. senators and representatives to eliminate this $5 billion yearly requirement? Secondly, how many stamps do you use each week instead of paying bills online? Not using stamps reduces postal service income. Recently, the postal service requested Congress stop Saturday mail delivery as a cost-cutting measure. How many of you supported this request?
The U.S. Postal Service needs your financial support. One major way to do this is by using the mail to pay your bills rather than using PayPal or other online services.
The postal service needs your support to get Congress to change the law to stop having to pay $5 billion each year to the federal government. If you are concerned, it is up to you to take action!
Karen Umberger
Kearsarge
