To the editor:
The United States Congress is riding high while the American families struggle with a failed administration that is protecting the “status quo.” Can anyone deny the first year of the Biden Administration was a dismal failure and embarrassment of our strength around the world.
We are now in a firestorm of rising prices, employment declines, and housing costs the working families cannot afford. Affordable health care and benefits for those that are working hardly exist. At the same time the taxpayer continues to support improved benefits and wages for members of Congress.
Congress’ base annual salary is $174,000, 72 percent of Congress’ health care premiums are federally subsidized. Annual staff and expense allowances for each member of the House exceeds $1.1 million, paid for entirely by the taxpayers. Each senator receives a budget close to $3.3 million. After serving for five years, members of Congress are eligible for a pension.
In addition to federal holidays, Congress is granted the month of August off, two weeks on Easter and virtually no weekend work. It has been recorded members of Congress spend 239 days away from Washington.
The added 15 percent they are allowed to earn over and above their salary does not include monies earned from stock dividends. That is considered unearned income.
Early in 2021 Congress modified “The Weekend Inside Trader Restrictions” section of the Stock Act, the change prevents them from having to disclose their inside trading activity.
These are the same people that want to give illegals thousands of dollars for breaking the law. Instead of legislating a living wage for all working American families. There is something very wrong with the “status quo” in Congress.
Joseph Dorsett Sr.
Ossipee
