To the editor:
What a beautifully written tribute to (Susan Bruce) a remarkable, sharp, joyful and righteous soul.
Great to see old friends from both the valley and here in Concord sharing their memories. I'm so thankful for community-based journalists, including the staff of The Conway Daily Sun, who bring us the great range of perspectives, issues and civil debate among good neighbors.
Jim Graham
Concord
