I am a veteran and writing to you with some hope that I can and will have a positive impact concerning the homeless veterans STR program being proposed. Under this program the word rental does not apply as the veteran pays nothing, the town pays nothing, no structures need to be built and is a turnkey proposal.
You have heard that 22 veterans a day die by suicide. Roughly half of these commit suicide because they feel the system, the VA, has failed them for numerous reasons. The others are homeless, but can also end up falling into the other category, again, for numerous reasons.
While people are home snuggled in their beds or sitting by the fire because it’s chilly out, the homeless veteran is trying to get a nights sleep, under a bridge, in an abandoned car, sleeping under a heat exhaust duct, or a cardboard/paper tent. Think about that, the next time you crank up the thermostat.
Can you possibly imagine the impact that this program would have on a homeless veteran, to sleep in a bed, take a shower, eat a meal? Even if, for only for a short time, to feel like a human being again, not looked upon as the dregs of society. These “dregs” have seen, done things that you cannot even imagine for your way of life, your freedoms. They deserve better.
Before anyone questions my intentions, I gain nothing from this letter. By being involved with a non-profit in the southern part of the state, I personally have seen, by providing short-term housing to these veterans, the transformation is wonderful to behold.
Allow this program to come to fruition. It takes a village. Call or email me for more information: (603) 493-8935 or jvarn@gmail.com
