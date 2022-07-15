I feel like many actions by many New Hampshire GOP members encourage a slippery slope toward an irrational society, pushing their minority beliefs and agendas upon the majority. Here's why.
In regulating abortion they have taken women's rights away and compromised their health care options. Decisions around rape and incest victims highlights their irrational nature.
Some show up at educational meetings flipping their middle finger at people during the height of COVID. Others go to school meetings presenting anti-mask sentiment, get in their car afterwards and light a cigarette with child present, then want to be part of local educational planning. Others obsess on the same arguments in their anti-public education editorials to the point it appears clinically significant. While others spout hollow, paternalistic arguments when responding to outspoken recent graduates.
If you didn't know, it now is not a criminal offense to brandish a gun in N.H. I guess the reasoning is, why carry a gun if you can't threaten someone with it. Do police like this law?
The N.H. GOP obliterated the separation of church and state with their school choice program. Equally concerning is the lack of transparency in the program. It seems many communities have achieved some balance between public and charter school options, but in N.H., the wealthy get a subsidy for private school use.
Over 70 percent of N.H. residents support cannabis legalization, yet the governor and GOP members want you to believe their anti-cannabis position has decreased opiate deaths in the state. Apparently they haven't talked with any opiate addicts. Meanwhile, they eagerly sell discount liquor, a central nervous system depressant like opiates. If they can't socialize it, they're not interested.
I don't hear N.H. Democrats talking about legislating income and sales taxes, nor taking people's guns away from them.
