I agree with many that it is time for true conservatives to separate from Trump’s clown party, re-establish credibility and form a platform that constructively addresses the issues our country faces.
Last week, Trump and the FOX entertainment channel spent hours applauding the Canadian trucker jam, with its serious economic impact to both our countries, and insisting that a similar protest in the U.S. would be beneficial. Really?
They have spent too much time promoting attitudes that have increased the spread of the COVID epidemic in our country and that have had a negative impact to our economy.
Aren’t we all getting tired of hearing how Trump won in 2020? Now the focus has switched to attacking Joe Biden’s handling of the invasion of Ukraine. I am sickened when I see Trump declare that the Russian invasion of Ukraine would not have happened under his watch while at the same time declaring Putin’s attack “genius.”
Trump’s prior denying of aid to Ukraine in return to create dirt on the Biden campaign got him impeached. Trump appealed to Russia to hack Clinton’s emails. Trump, while in office, further wanted to withdraw from NATO and to let Russia return to the G7(8).
Trump has in the past continuously downplayed Russia’s incursions into Ukraine and Crimea. He now calls Biden’s sanctions “weak”? I can only surmise that had Trump been in office at this time that he would, behind the scenes, be negotiating with Putin for a Trump Tower in Kyiv.
This is a time to unite in our reaction to Russia — not weaken it by divisive and hypocritical statements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.