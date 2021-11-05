To the editor:
Steve Steiner is doing an excellent job as chairman of the Mt. Washington Valley Republican Committee. The few so-called Republicans who have attacked Trump supporters are a disgrace and embarrassment and not indicative of the Republican party.
Donald Trump, despite some crude remarks and exaggerations, was an excellent president who put our country first and personified policies such as border security, record low unemployment before the pandemic, low taxes, less regulation, energy independence, low gas prices, better trade deals, support for law enforcement, respect from our foreign adversaries, low inflation, 2nd Amendment rights and many more.
I know of some Republicans who dislike Trump but were intelligent enough to strongly support him in the presidential elections because of his policies. Those that didn't are only aiding the Democrats who oppose these pro-America policies.
The recent Republican sweep in Virginia provides an excellent example of how a Trump supporter can win the governorship in a blue state. Glenn Youngkin never disparaged Trump in any way but did not campaign with him since it would not have helped him in the northern part of Virginia. Trump rallied his base in southwest Virginia, which went heavily for Youngkin. It was truly a great victory and a pushback against the disastrous Biden Administration.
George Clausen
Alpine, Wyo. and Freedom
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.