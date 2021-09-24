To the editor:
This letter is to the women out there. I need to ask you something. Are you feeling it? That lump of anxiety in your chest suspended over a hollow feeling in your stomach. Something is happening and our children are in danger.
I want you to know that I am writing this letter while purposely wearing my kitchen apron. It ties around my waist and, well, honestly, it reminds me of my mom. I grew up in the '50s and '60s. We thought those were simpler times and perhaps they were but hidden in our society a small undetected lump of cancer was growing. Today it has metastasized throughout America.
There is something out there. Something that for a time was just lurking around the neighborhood. We ignored it; we just pulled our children closer and believed it would go away.
But it has not. It has parked its evil presence on our doorstep. Many of us have parted the curtains and looked directly at it. No longer are we able to send our children to school, send them out to play, tuck them in bed at night without sensing a predator. We are on alert.
Those that have awakened to it have seen it, felt it, and know it is real. Panic rises in our soul as we reach out to other moms who are oblivious to the danger now embedded in our society. It is like screaming in a dream when you are not heard. If we cannot reach them, their absence of action will not only extinguish freedom for their children, but it will extinguish it for ours.
I just want to be “mom” — baking a banana bread, changing bed sheets, driving my teenagers to work. But there is a war in America, a different type of war, and a very different type of enemy. This enemy, without firing a shot, is stealing our liberties, our children and their future. We must stand together to fight this battle. In this war, we are the soldiers. It’s time to get involved, forget the sheep, wake up the other lions.
I have my apron on. It is my armor. It says I am a mom, do not mess with me. I will protect my children as fiercely as a lioness protects her cubs. Our numbers are strong and each day they grow stronger. You will not win.
If what you just read hit a nerve, here is what you can do to protect your children:
Seek out other concerned citizens. Talk with them.
Go with your gut; something is wrong, your children are in danger.
Go to news sources you never thought you would go to. You have nothing to lose and everything to gain. You may find answers.
Seek out on social media like-minded groups. Once you tap into one site, it will lead to others.
Verify everything you hear. Those sources you thought you could trust, may not be safe. And if they are not safe, your children are not safe.
If a statistic is given, question it! Research it.
In the end, you decide what is best and fight for it. That’s called freedom.
These are unusual times. You are not getting fair and balanced information. Anyone that thinks otherwise has their head in the sand and needs to be left alone. They have already surrendered their freedom.
We can use you in this fight.
Donna Chick
Center Ossipee
