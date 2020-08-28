To the editor:
Here is a recent account of the efficiency of the United States Post Office. On Aug. 19, I went to the post office in Fryeburg and mailed an 8-inch-by-12-inch manila envelope. The receipt says, “Priority 3-Day” going to Tallahassee, Fla., “Expected Delivery Day, Monday 08/24/2020.”
Note the dates as the envelope goes on its journey. I have a printed copy that shows in detail the progress of the envelope. “On 8/19/2020 USPS in possession, Fryeburg 4:22 p.m. On 8/19, 9:54 p.m. arrived at Southern Maine distribution Center. On 8/24 (note no movement over the weekend) arrived Jacksonville, Fla., distribution center 12:18 a.m. On 8/25 departed Jacksonville 1:18 a.m. (25 hours after arrival). On 08/25 arrived Tallahassee 5:52 am. Delivered on 08/25 at mailbox at 3:43 p.m.”
The Priority Mail 3-Day routing with expected arrival of Monday, Aug. 24, that cost $8.45 took 7 days to get to its destination.
Why should you care about this? Can you see millions of mailed in ballots, by virtue of the volume mailed, getting to the polls to be counted on time? All those dead people and dogs and cats who voted will be disenfranchised.
Mail-in voting in many states requires that you request a ballot and there are several reasons on the application for ballots, one of which you check off to justify your request. A blanket distribution to voters is obviously open for fraud! It is too easy to intercept the ballot and fraudulently vote more than once. The best way to vote is in person. I am sure that the polls will be made safe from the virus, and your vote will be counted.
Dick Vitale
Largo, Fla.
