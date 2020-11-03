To the editor:
he said, “hey there man, did you hear about Danny B”? that crazy old guy who wrote poetry? i said, yeah man, my pal little miss daisy just informed me. quite sure he saw the sadness pouring out from me just like the sap from an old maple tree.
he said hey man, I’m sorry i didn’t know that he was your friend. i said that’s ok i’m sure i’ll see him again. I can remember him telling me that we don’t die we just transcend. however I’m not happy that his life on this earth has now come to an end.
i’ve had these heart wrenching mood altering DB blues ever since my pal told me. yeah since she told me the news. i didn’t want to believe her words to be true. i started to think back about all of what life puts us all through. he once said “the you in me is the me in you.” people usually aren’t who they say they are, they are what they do.
i was always taken back by how he spoke and of all the things that he knew and now i know it’s gonna be difficult, for me to break on through, to shake off these heart wrenching mind warping DB blues.
my mind thinking now only of the memories we once made, how they are etched on my mind, deeply engraved, some which i know will never fade. those are the ones that make me feel this way, those heart wrenching, mind-melding, DB blues that I feel today. i’m sure that time heals all wounds, i’ve heard it time and time again, i’m not confused. but i didn’t want to be the one left here missing you.
yeah DB would stop by, he’d share with me all of what he knew. i would cherish every word and try to hold on to all the things that he said. the lessons he once had told me, they never, no they never got old. but old is how we become.
i understand death comes to get every man. DB would stop by and try to teach a life lesson or two. sharing the visions that he once seen, he’d speak of his quests, his night terrors and his daydreams. how sometimes they make him happy, sometimes he’d scream.
he said one day you will understand life and what it all means. now i know that his journey will never end because he signed his poetry books that he gave to me as my eternal friend, like he must have done for others. he had a lot of friends. he was always real and never did pretend. he was never hateful, crass or even a little bit bland, saying while we are human we just try to do the best that we can. nobody knows just what’s in store or what the GODS have planned. that information is unavailable to mortal man.
i can still picture my friend with a big smile on, smoking his upside down pipe, his old blue bus parked behind him on the overgrown lawn. it was always a big hit with new sayings he wrote freshly painted on, and it hit a grand slam when you chauffeured bro and his date to the senior prom, a little white bear, in a leather pouch around his neck he wore. always talking about love and how he abhorred war. he would often read the new poetry he recently wrote, then he would go write some more.
he wrote about the loner, wants needs and fears. and all of what flowed between his ears. he wrote about what was in his heart. what he held dear, always speaking with passion and to me it was crystal clear just what he wanted the world to hear. and he did all the while, donning a smile that went from ear to ear.
DB would write about the earth, winter, birds and trees. flowers late night hours, bus drivers and queens, bees, bats, crazy cats. the time that slipped away on any given day. ticking clocks, yes i kid you not. the mountains, stars, bars and shiny rocks.
he wrote about all the haves and all the have nots, the chicken cookin on the stove top. he would go on for hours and hours he just couldn’t stop. i loved that about him, i loved him alot. he would go on and on talking about stars fast cars, broken glass jars, boats, moonbeams and those crazy late night dreams. some so obscure, kind of obscene, xxx. those aren’t kisses ya see. then he would catch himself, always saying, “well you know what i mean.”
i didn’t know much then, today i think i just may know even less and where my good friend’s spirit is today, one can only guess. i can only hope his words were true when he said that we were all truly blessed and how we should all learn to love each other because that would be best. that we will all go back to the stars after our mortal shells were laid to rest. hey i believe him, i must confess. life is merely a simple but sometimes not an easy test. don’t hold me to it, it’s just a guess.
as a writer, poet, dreamer and a singer of song sometimes we don’t get to choose the path we are on. sometimes your path chooses you, now my heart grows heavy. i’m sad, it’s true and i don’t know when i will lose these mesmerizing awe inspiring DB blues.
DB i know i’m gonna miss the hell out of you, i am very grateful for past times spent with you too. i know that “the you in me is the me in you.” life goes full circle no matter what we do and that love will always shine through. you’re now in the biggest of theaters you have ever known. planted now firmly from seeds once sewn. i know that the world was blessed from all of what you had once written what you left behind and what to the world you’ve shown.
I’m hoping your passion continues on straight through both time and space. there’s nobody on earth that could ever take your place. so keep going my friend even further beyond to where you never again will feel alone, frustrated, hated, jaded, forgotten or scorned.
i can only hope you know now you know exactly who you truly are. hoping you are happy being one of the heavens’ new stars. looking towards all of mankind please if i may, i hope you don’t care, i hope you won’t mind, if i tell folks just what i may. i’m going to tell the world as i go along each day that my friend DB was an inventor and the best thing he ever invented was himself.
and all of who had come to be sharing with the world his lessons of love, truth, peace and philosophy, leaving behind a lot of heads filled with things to ponder about and an overabundance of happy memories. he was a writer, author, inventor, a traveler, philosopher and poet and was a damn good friend and brother.
a spiritual advisor to me who once said, “the me in you is the you in me.” now i say to my dear friend, you are now free, take it GODSPEED. you played your role well. you were an awesome human being. you will forever be remembered, revered, as well as bereaved ...
Chip Laverriere
Mount Washington Valley
