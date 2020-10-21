To the editor:
From what and/or for whom are Republicans vouching when they say they can “Save America?”
Given President Donald Trump’s irresponsible, vulgar, loutish, arrogant and bullying behavior, I think it is presumptuous for Republicans to attribute savior status to themselves.
No one party can claim to know or personify what is best for the United States of America, but it would not be too difficult to do better than the Republicans are currently.
Please vote. And strongly consider voting for all the qualified Democrats running for office. America is worth it.
Cam Spence
Freedom
