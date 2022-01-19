To the editor:
SB 249 is sponsored by 15 bipartisan legislators including both the majority and minority leaders in the N.H. Senate. Why? Because it gives the towns what they have been asking for, the legal right to regulate vacation homes that they currently do not have.
Those who scream that it is an overreach from Concord should remember Concord is us. Every House representative and senator is a neighbor. Every town selectman or planning board member already operates under N.H. RSA laws passed in Concord.
As much as the opponents of SB 249 would like to say vacation homes are a commercial use in a residential zone, they are not. Renting a single-family home for any length of time is a residential use. Nowhere in the 16-page judge's ruling in Working Stiffs v. Portsmouth is the word "commercial" ever mentioned. The same with the STR regulations in Laconia.
All SB 249 says is that vacation rentals are a residential use and therefore are allowed in all residential zones. It then goes on to say they can be regulated by town warrant using the same zoning regulations applied to all other residential zoning. In addition it gives the fire chiefs the right to inspect the STR. Something that is currently banned for single-family homes and condos.
Marriott and Motel 6 are not buying all the affordable housing and turning them into STRs. They never have, and they never will. Vacation rentals have been part of our residential communities for decades. They represent only 5-7 percent of our homes and condos in the valley. Less than 0.5 percent are multiple homes owned by one owner and of those a majority are not corporations or out of state landlords, but local families.
Andrew Corson
Madison
