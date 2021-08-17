The self-named “Crazies for kids,” the well-meaning, anti-mask folks who have dominated recent school board meetings, are appearing to be a bit, well … it’s not a good look. Passion is one thing; booing and rudeness quite another.
William Marvel applied narrow logic in his column this week to demonstrate how safety standards are unevenly applied to children. He compared the high rate of teen driving fatalities, which he contends society does little to curtail, to COVID and the steps taken to curtail it.
There is mathematical logic to that, but it misses the point. Here’s the difference. Teenage driving, like lots of activities in children’s lives — biking, swimming, playing high school football — is risky and can cause serious injury and death. But these activities are all statistically predictable. As a society — for good or ill — we accept them as the cost of allowing our children to pursue full lives.
Viruses, however, are not predictable. Countrywide, 180,000 children are hospitalized with COVID-19, most with the Delta variant, and we have little idea of the virus' long-term effects. More important, no one can predict how dangerous the next variant will be.
That’s why it’s understandable when towns, businesses, hospitals, even schools, go overboard in their effort to suppress the pandemic in an effort to stop the mutations of new variants, ones that are potentially vaccine-resistant.
Carl Schildkraut is an 84-year-old DNA research scientist at the Albert Einstein School of Medicine. He is an avid hiker and spends a month each summer in the valley. He is a longtime hiking companion of the Sun’s columnist Ed Parsons and a friend of the paper.
Fifty years ago, Carl wrote his doctoral thesis at Harvard University under the guiding eye of James Watson (of Watson and Crick fame). Watson won a Nobel Prize and is considered the father of DNA, having identified the double helix with the late Francis Crick. Watson is 93. To this day, Carl speaks to “Jim” regularly. It is not hyperbole to call scientists of their caliber brilliant.
Asking Carl about vaccines and masks, which the Sun did last week, is like asking race car driver Travis Pastrana, who set a new speed record driving up Mount Washington last weekend, if he knows how to make a U-turn. Let's face it, they are experts.
Usually a man of many words, Carl needed only a few to address vaccines and masks. To paraphrase, Carl said vaccines work and are statistically safe; and masks aren’t great at protecting individuals from contracting the virus but are important in preventing people from spreading it. Oh, and he said there is no credible evidence that mask-wearing produces enough CO2 to be harmful.
So there it is. The reason masks are worn in operating rooms and why mothers taught us to cough into our sleeves is the same reason given by Ph.D.-level DNA research scientists. Covering your mouth prevents globs of bacteria and virus-laden spit from infecting others. It has nothing to do with government overreach or eroding the rights of individuals to control their bodies. In a sobering risk-reward analysis, it comes down to all of us grudgingly accepting temporary inconveniences to stop a health crisis potentially worse than the one we just went through.
That said, wearing masks, especially for kids, is a hassle. They can be uncomfortable and cause acne. Masks make it difficult to speak, to hear, to read expressions and intent, all barriers to classroom learning.
SAU 9 has adopted a green, yellow, red COVID risk indicator system. Unyielding confrontations from a strident group like the Crazies can harden thinking and create a bunker mentality. We expect the board to not give into their biases, to stay open-minded and not mandate masks just to prove a point.
As for the Crazies, all that energy and passion could be applied more productively. A good start would be to upgrade their “Crazies for kids” T-shirts to “Vaccines for everyone.”
