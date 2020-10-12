“Here’s what you need to know,” The New York Times condescendingly told us, when Donald Trump went home from the hospital. What followed, unsurprisingly, was a list of sidebars critical of Trump’s behavior and his efforts to downplay the terrors of the disease he had just endured.
Trump is easy prey for such assaults from the supremely virtuous. One could argue that he deserves all the opprobrium; he is, after all, nearly as deliberately obnoxious, and as prone to idiotic behavior, as our own Quddus Z. Snyder, Ph.D. The problem is that Times-like critics of the president (which describes most of his critics) instinctively unload on him even when he accidentally does something right.
Until Trump became president, for example, it was considered a good thing for a leader to put on a brave face and calm public fears when everyone hovers on the brink of panic and paranoia. Nor has there been a time since World War II when people more desperately need to be deterred from their inclination to panic. Yet one would have thought Trump had advocated mass suicide when he experienced a dose of reality and finally said something sensible — that people should not let fear of coronavirus rule their lives.
People do let the virus rule their lives. They are also letting politicians use it to introduce an ominously authoritarian regime that promises to dismantle what’s left of the democratic society that formerly distinguished us from the rest of the world.
Democrats were once our watchdogs against excessive government intrusion. Today, Democrats are the most boisterous advocates of arbitrary and unconstitutional restrictions on movement and association, all on the exaggerated pretext of protecting public health. While denouncing Trump’s alleged dictatorial ambitions, they applaud dictatorial actions by governors who follow the Democratic election strategy of hyping the pandemic — and Trump — as the only effective talking points that party has.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reacted to the Michigan Supreme Court’s rebuke of her endlessly renewed “state of emergency” by flippantly noting that the ruling isn’t effective for another three weeks. That will take her latest diktat nearly to the election, and she clearly intends to milk her newfound power to the bitter end.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo may have carried out his threats to “lock down” parts of New York City again, and he doesn’t have to worry about adverse rulings by his Court of Appeals, every member of which he appointed. Mayor Bill de Blasio — as progressive a Democrat as can be found without black ninja garb and a Molotov cocktail — wanted even tighter restrictions.
Meanwhile our governor, Chris Sununu, has shown admirable restraint in balancing public welfare with civil liberty. I thought he deserved national recognition for so reasonable a response, but mainstream media remains unimpressed by stories that contradict the Democratic Party narrative. Sununu was a little hasty in closing all public schools for the rest of last year, but the entire world fell into that trap, except Sweden. Although he kept our border open with COVID Central, south of the Merrimack River, our per-capita death rate from that particular disease remains less than one-quarter that of Massachusetts. Instead of earning commendation for such sensible leadership, Sununu is subjected to strained complaints from Anita Burroughs and putative “fact-checking” by Jerry Knirk — both of whom lost a little more credibility in my estimation by such insincere, partisan histrionics.
Sweden, which every lockdown liberal has scorned for its light authoritarian touch, now appears to have gained such control over the virus that even The New York Times is tentatively impressed. Of course the Times warns that it may just be temporary, and emphasizes that Sweden’s per-capita death rate approaches ours (579 per million, to our 640), but if Sweden hasn’t achieved herd immunity it’s doing a good imitation. Through such courageous resistance to hysteria, Sweden has also preserved its atmosphere of freedom more effectively than we have.
Mass isolation and other extreme measures have probably only postponed the inevitable infection of most Americans, while perhaps also weakening our immunity to other pathogens. Worst of all, the experience has clearly conditioned most citizens to accept a degree of governmental control that would have pleased Josef Stalin.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
