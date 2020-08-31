Most of my news this week comes from Kansas, where the Democratic administration was recently caught crafting a slyly misleading graph to illustrate the “success” of Gov. Laura Kelly’s mask mandate. Despite that ultimately false claim, and a per-capita death rate less than half of New Hampshire’s, high school football may not happen in Kansas this fall. Kansas City and Wichita have voted to suspend the season at their schools, and there appears to be a statewide plan to reschedule the games for next spring.
That should seem bizarre, at least to those old enough to remember when football was associated with crisp autumn air. It was the only time of year you could be seen walking with a girl and carrying a blanket without every adult who spotted you calling her parents to warn them about it.
It’s a different matter at the college level, where sports is the principal focus of life after drinking and sex. The University of Kansas Jayhawks intend to play, if they can find someone to play against. Their first game was supposed to be with the University of New Hampshire, but UNH has canceled its football season and left the Jayhawks without an opponent for the opener.
UNH does plan to hold actual classes — at least until after the election — so all those out-of-state students can lie about their intention to become residents long enough to cast Democratic ballots in New Hampshire again. Remote “learning” will resume after that mission is accomplished, but sports is off at least through the autumn.
Now football is on the block at Kennett High, too — as is its traditionally distaff correlative, “spirit team” (formerly known as cheerleading). To this, I can only say “Hallelujah!” You can gauge my enthusiasm by noting that this is probably the first time I have ever inserted an exclamation point into one of my columns.
As the only child of a 1920s Kennett High football hero, I felt more than a little pressure to play when I began my freshman year there, in 1963. From my first day of school, I had always been one of the scrawniest kids in my class.
By the age of 14, I had a long record of losing fights with bigger kids who appeared to find me an easy mark, and pitting my 115-pound carcass against whole squads of bruisers didn’t strike me as entertaining.
Perhaps, only the sons of career military officers would understand why I thought it behooved me to play, even though I was lousy at it.
In two seasons, I probably participated in fewer than a dozen plays. The only part of football I liked better than the bench was December, when the season was over and the humiliation had begun to subside.
Obviously, I don’t share the visceral enthusiasm for football that so often seems to overshadow academics as a priority at every level of education. That makes it all the more encouraging to hear official hesitation about fielding a football team, even if only for one year. That would offer proof that the world won’t end in the absence of so violent an activity, and it may allow a few the respite to ponder the culture of brutality that football fosters.
We hear a great deal about the virtues imbued by the game, but the Kennett football team’s duck-bashing scandal of 2019 helps puncture that fable. If the inculcation of virtue were the goal, the adults who shielded the animal abusers would not have stigmatized the entire squad by keeping the perpetrators on the team. Had any player uttered a racial epithet he would have been bounced in an instant, but beating the life out of an innocent creature is clearly insufficient to disqualify someone from representing Kennett in football.
It’s the football players who most often disgrace themselves through violence, from high schools to the NFL. If a Kennett basketball or baseball standout ever fought with the Conway police, for example, I missed it.
Yes, please; let’s skip football this year — and for the next two, at least. Then, if it’s revived at all, we might recruit a team unassociated with conspicuous animal cruelty.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
