When Andrew Yang first came to The Conway Daily Sun to stump for the Democratic presidential nomination, I liked him immediately, albeit mainly because he’s a very funny guy. Humor often consists of exposing human inconsistency on the spur of the moment, and it requires a quick wit to avoid going too far — especially in our new world of PC prudes, whose day is spoiled if they can’t find a reason to be offended. That sort of intelligence would be nice to have in a president again, although the last bright fellow in the White House disappointed us in other ways.
Yang's primary campaign issue was the idea of providing every citizen with universal basic income. Of course that put most people off, including me. The Democratic Party's recruiting of moocher-class voters with bribes of federal handouts has turned downright brazen in recent years, and this seemed like one more version of the same ploy. Still, Yang's sincerity and his allusions to the threat posed by automation and artificial intelligence motivated me to read his book and consider his argument.
The idea, two years ago, was to pay every citizen a lump sum in cash every month. That is, we assumed it was to apply only to citizens, and presumably adult citizens, but politicians who oppose any controls on immigration or voting would probably give it to anyone who could sneak into the country. I worried that so much free money would rob people of motivation, but Yang noted that some people already work hard without being paid for it — such as caretakers of disabled relatives. He describes himself as "a big fan of work," and added that many people find it fulfilling.
Both his points rang true with me. I once spent six months taking care of a dying relative, and a week spelling someone else who was doing the same. I've also always thought that if I had enough independent income to live on, I would continue with exactly the same work I'm doing now — maybe not what I'm doing at this very moment, which is writing this column, but what I was working on an hour ago, when I realized that another column was due. My wife feels exactly the same about what she does. The work is its own reward, but one must eat.
With all the casual euphemism of a sitting congressman, Yang calls his universal basic income proposal the "freedom dividend." Unfortunately, it amounts to only $12,000 a year. To me, "basic" income is enough for the frugal among us to live on, and $12,000 a year wasn't enough even when Yang first proposed it. This he readily admits, viewing it essentially as a benefit of being a citizen of a prosperous country. He also contends that it would help create new employment opportunities as people go out and spend that extra money.
I don't pretend to know a lot about economics, and frankly I don't think those who claim to be experts in it know much about it, either, but inflation was the first thing I thought of when he mentioned spending all that extra monthly income. Having always been one to save my money for self-funded sabbaticals and retirement, I'm no fan of inflation. I don't remember what Yang's response was to that fear, but ultimately his plan failed to satisfy me. I saw no way to fund another $4 trillion a year in federal spending, even with devastating tax increases.
Now, thanks to pandering politicians such as New Hampshire's entire congressional delegation, the U.S. has conducted a massive experiment in universal basic income, handing out an extra $600, and later $300, in weekly unemployment bonuses. The results have not been promising. Apparently, we who enjoy work for its own sake are not exactly an overwhelming majority. Giving people more money to remain unemployed than they earned at work has created a crippling and altogether artificial labor shortage.
And what of that concern I had about inflation? Well, read the newspapers. Between all the stimulus money and those bonuses for not working, the time may have come to decide what to spend my retirement savings on, before it disappears.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.