Our state, while missing out on the close up and personal President Donald Trump rally/COVID party in Portsmouth that was abruptly canceled last month, was given another opportunity to host the maskless.
On July 23, New Hampshire was treated to a “Women for Trump” bus tour starring Lara Trump, wife of the oft-maligned Eric. My initial reaction was: Is riding in an enclosed vehicle with others really a good idea? OK, maybe that was my second reaction. My first reaction was: Why would any woman be for Trump? Out of morbid curiosity I visited their website where it says, “The power of the ‘Women for Trump’ coalition should not be underestimated.” This is exactly why I navigated the website.
At first glance it seems a little outdated, as in their proposed steps to MAGA. Isn’t it KAG this time around? It continues, “The 2018 midterm election is just around the corner!” Hmmm....And what exactly is the Women for Trump movement? It touts itself as a “21st century suffrage movement.” Sisters, you’re a little late to the game. By about 100 years. News flash: the 19th Amendment was enacted in 1920 granting women the right to vote. Yes, the 19th Amendment guarantees all American women the right to vote. Even you.
Moving on to the pledge of support we’re asked to sign, headed:
SHOW PRESIDENT TRUMP WE HAVE HIS BACK. (I’m not sure my reach is that extensive).
• He thinks outside the box and tells it like it is ... he’s genuine and I think that’s a breath of fresh air (Isn’t the definition of genuine “honest and sincere?”)
• He has the brains, drive and determination to be successful (Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV).
• He takes action, and gets things done in the real world (Just not in the fake world we see portrayed on network news — the world in which his lack of response to the coronavirus will surely define his presidency)
• He will keep my family safe from outside threats and illegal immigration (But not from the U.S. National Guard or DHS-deployed federal forces)
• And I know he’s shaking up the status quo in Washington and putting our country ahead of partisan politics (I’ve never been so shaken!)
He’s exactly what our country needs! (like a hole in the head)
I clicked on the “Endorsements” tab expecting to find organizations I was going to need to boycott. Imagine my surprise to find candidates that Women for Trump has endorsed. Four of them. In the past. I guess it’s pretty self-evident who they’re endorsing right now.
You might wonder how Women for Trump came into being.
“Women for Trump emerged from the historic 2016 presidential election cycle through a natural bonding of like-minded women who worked across the country to elect Donald J. Trump as President. Women for Trump is the voice for independent and conservative women who understand the pulse of America and the base that elected President Trump.”
Natural bonding? Yes, it’s natural for women to bond over sexual harassment and misogyny, but generally they’re against these things. And these women understand Trump’s base. They’re way ahead of me there.
Women for Trump “look at his actions, not his words.” Let’s look at those. “He pays women who work for him as much or more than the men.” True! Just ask Stormy Daniels.” And look at the respect he shows the women in his life — his daughters and his wife.” True again! Just ask Stormy Daniels, who he once compared to his daughter Ivanka whose body he has publicly and lasciviously critiqued.
As the hot pink vaudeville show was rolling into New Hampshire, Donald Trump was also busy offending women — on Twitter as he made an appeal to “The Suburban Housewives of America” threatening that Biden would destroy their neighborhoods. Housewives? Many if not most women find the word demeaning. And what about the suburban women who are employed? There might be a few!
Joe Biden’s campaign has been holding virtual events. Snore! Pretty risk-free, wouldn’t you say, Joe? Step it up.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.