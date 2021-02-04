Perhaps the COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on the mental health of Granite Staters; perhaps our former president gave vent to a new level of conspiracy theories and the evils of a strong centralized government; perhaps people are having difficulty adjusting to the brave new world of the 21st century with its technology, social networks, artificial intelligence and globalization.
For whatever reason, the New Hampshire Legislature is off to a rough start this year thanks to a small number of anti-science non-maskers, free staters, conspiracy theorists, anti-Semites, racists and freedom fighters.
I miss the traditional Republican Party with its pro-business, pro-community, pro-common-sense approach that taught tolerance, solidarity and strong values of citizenship, patriotism and loyalty to community and country.
What we have thus far in 2020-1 is a theater of the absurd where the world seems to be standing on its head and everything seems to be turning in reverse.
The following is a short sampling of our newest year in review from the legislative arena beginning two months ago:
Dec. 3, 2020: Newly elected Speaker of the House Sherm Packard denounces Democrats (who make up 47 percent of the state Legislature) at a drive-in legislative meeting at UNH for their tax and spend approach.
Dec. 9, 2020: Former Speaker of the House Dick Hinch dies of complications of COVID-19 after attending multiple Republican meetings in close proximity to others without a mask.
Dec. 10, 2020: Dawn Johnson, Republican representative and school board member from Laconia, posts a neo-Nazi cartoon from the Daily Stormer and apologizes for the post but not for its content. She has retained her full seat and committee assignments.
Dec. 21, 2020: New Hampshire Republican Reps. Mike Sylvia, Anne Copp, Jose Cambrils, Raymond Howard Jr., Dave Testerman, Scott Wallace and 37 others submit a petition to the New Hampshire Department of State requesting that the state government be dissolved and that Gov. Chris Sununu be removed from office due to both a fraudulent election in November and the governor overstepping his executive authority by creating a mask mandate in light of the COVID pandemic.
Jan. 8: The Attorney General’s Office begins an investigation of Republican Rep. James Spillane’s (Deerfield) antisemitic meme posted on social media. He denies its content although it is identified by scholars as a classic antisemitic drawing. He is the same representative who posted last fall saying that if you see a Black Lives Matter sign outside of a home, “you are free to burn and loot that house.” He has retained his full seat and committee assignments.
Jan. 15: Rosemarie Rung, Democratic representative from Merrimack, is stripped of her committee assignments by Speaker Packard for tweeting that the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 were terrorists and asked why Troy Police Chief David Ellis was attending the rally prior to the attempted and unlawful insurrection.
Feb. 2: House Bill 20 is introduced to the House Education Committee. This is entitled the Richard “Dick” Hinch Education Freedom Account Program. It is proposed to provide parents of eligible elementary and secondary students a grant of approximately $4,600 per year (which will be diverted from public school budgets) so that they can home-school their children or place them in alternative private/religious schools.
The argument is to lower the taxpayer burden on education and provide families with greater educational choice for their children. What it will do as an unintended consequence is reduce public education budgets and thus siphon off public school resources for the majority of children and their families who rely on the public school system as their primary source of education.
I am hopeful that rational and thoughtful minds will prevail and will bring this three-ring circus back into the mainstream to solve the challenges of a post-pandemic economic recovery, educating and training people of all ages for the 21st-century jobs that will in no way resemble 20th-century ones, creating affordable housing, reinvesting in small businesses, creating an affordable consumer-based health-care system, creating renewable energy jobs throughout the state, and bringing us back together as families, a community and nation after a difficult and challenging COVID yearlong quarantine and divisive political theater.
Let’s end the conspiracy theory thinking, the confusion between science and freedom and the dark state paranoia that government will destroy our lives. The world is a complicated place, and we need our best minds and our best natures to solve the increasingly complex challenges that confront us in this new and uncertain century.
Please, no more theater of the absurd; rational and humanistic minds, please take charge!
Jon Burroughs, MD, MBA, is president and CEO of The Burroughs Healthcare Consulting Network. He lives in Glen.
