Around this time last year, the town of Conway discussed at our deliberative session a resolution I introduced calling for the state to create an independent redistricting committee to draw the district maps for everything from Congress down to the New Hampshire House of Representatives.
Historically, the political party with the majority of the Legislature has drawn those maps in order to maintain its grip on power. This goes back 200-plus years and in other states has been done by all parties.
We were assured by one of our now state representatives, Karen Umberger, that this isn’t and hasn’t been an issue in New Hampshire. This despite the multiple lawsuits filed over the maps drawn in 2011. More recently, the N.H. Republican Party state chair declaring, “I can stand here today and guarantee you that we will send a conservative Republican to Washington, D.C., as a congressperson in 2022,” and adding to Seacoastonline last week "elections have consequences” and “Republicans are controlling redistricting.”
Now, how do you think the leader of the N.H. Republican Party can be so confident about his party’s ability to suddenly elect a generic right-wing candidate only after districts are redrawn? It’s because he will do everything in his power to ensure districts are drawn to pack as many Democrats into one district and Republicans into another. Our Congressional districts have largely stayed the same for 40-plus years, but with the Mount Washington Valley towns now consistently voting for many Democrats, don’t be surprised if we are split from the reliably Republican votes from Southern Carroll County and added to District 2 in 2022.
When it comes to the N.H. House, Senate and Executive Council districts in the Mount Washington Valley, it’s tougher to gerrymander because of the small population. Our Executive Council District 1 famously stretches from Concord to Canada. I’ll give the Republicans credit for Senate District 3. Bartlett, Jackson and Hart's Location used to be part of the Senate district also covering Berlin and Gorham, and the senator didn’t really need those small towns, and I have no idea who represented those towns prior to 2010 despite having lived there for five years when the districts were changed. District 3 is now predominately Carroll County, which makes much more sense.
Incidentally, Republican state Sen. Jeb Bradley once supported an independent redistricting committee but apparently isn’t influential enough in the N.H. Republican Party to make fair districts part of their platform.
Just last week, the N.H. House voted on an independent redistricting committee that was proposed in House Bill 121. Remember, the people of Conway overwhelmingly supported the resolution supporting such a bill by a vote of 1090-300 last spring. Reps. Steve Woodcock and Chris McAleer both supported creating one — in fact, all Carroll County Democratic representatives in attendance supported the measure.
On the flip side, every single Republican from Carroll County opposed forming an independent committee to draw the districts for the next 10 years, including Reps. Umberger of Conway and Mark McConkey of Freedom.
You have to really wonder why Republicans are so afraid of fairly drawn districts. Democrats aren’t calling for ultimate power over how the districts are drawn; they are calling for transparency and fairness in the process. When politicians pick and choose who votes in their own races, you get the "Dragon District" in the N.H. Executive Council that stretches from Keene up through Concord and over to Durham and Portsmouth.
Think about what kind of candidates those cities typically vote for. The aim was to pack as many Blue cities and towns into one district, thereby making the other four safer for Red candidates. And for most of the past 10 years, it has worked as designed, giving the Republicans a 4-1 majority on the Executive Council.
If even one district is gerrymandered, they are all gerrymandered, and all voters are disenfranchised. This is a major way a state that supported President Joe Biden, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and two Democratic members of Congress can also elect Republican majorities to the state Legislature.
This bill to create an independent redistricting committee was a chance for N.H. Republicans to compromise and work with Democrats to ensure we have free and fair elections in the Granite State, but it looks like they are going to use the redistricting process to further divide the state and simply try to cling to power for as long as they can.
Erik Corbett lives in Conway with his wife and two cats and a dog.
