Recently, I spoke with someone who has lived and worked in the valley for years and now is getting kicked out of their rental home because their landlord is selling at a price they cannot afford.
They own their own business; their kids have grown up here. Now they are faced with a brutal housing market and virtually no rental availability. This story has played out an infinite number of times here in recent years. Economists have analyzed IRS as well as census data and have shown that income inequality has been worsening since the 1970s.
In 2016, the Federal Reserve’s Survey of Consumer Finances found that the top 10 percent wealthiest people were in possession of over 75 percent of our country’s wealth. The area where this problematic trend is most on display in the valley right now is our severe ongoing housing crisis.
The published area median household income for Carroll County in the year 2000 was $39,100. In 2021, that number was $75,000 — an approximately 92 percent increase. The average single family home sale price in 2000 for Carroll County was $113,000. Now it is $370,338, a 227 percent increase. So that average person who could afford an average home in 2000 either needs to be making well above average income to afford that same home today or cannot afford a home.
I support affordable housing, and I am working hard to be part of the solution. But there is one thing I can’t stop thinking about: Creation of affordable rental apartments is not the same as hard-working families owning a home. Owning a home is not only an important rite of passage and part of the American Dream, it is also an important way that families build wealth over time, learn to manage their money and take responsibility for their property. Housing instability is well documented to be detrimental to children’s well being.
There will not be enough housing for locals in the valley as long as single-family homes are bought by investors or wealthy individuals who can pay in cash. I am proud to say that The Bluebird Project has not displaced a single long-term renter in the process of creating long-term affordable housing in Conway. That is not enough.
Many locals looking to buy a home for their family cannot compete with someone who is looking to buy that home as a revenue stream to increase their wealth further (the wealth that afforded them the ability to buy a second home in the first place), because living in a home full time does not generate revenue.
There are programs that have been created in other places with similar housing crises and I am sure there are solutions we are capable of inventing and instituting here. The Vail, Colo., inDEED program allows homeowners to receive cash in exchange for a deed restriction that their property can only be used for long-term housing (either owner occupied or long-term rentals, i.e. the property can never be used for short-term rentals). This program has created a “locals” housing market in Vail where these homes, while less valuable due to the deed restriction, remain local housing regardless of what the local or national economy is doing. As a local or a visitor you can still own multiple properties, you just need to live in them or rent them long term and must sell to someone who agrees to do the same (enforceable by a permanent deed restriction). I would personally love to see some version of this program here. I would also love to see us put our heads together and figure out what other ways we can help locals buy homes and stay in homes.
