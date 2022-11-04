As we prepare for the upcoming Nov. 8 general election, it is important for voters to know that New Hampshire elections are conducted with many checks and balances.

Our local election officials, moderators, clerks, supervisors of the checklist and selectpersons all have important roles in conducting an election. They are your neighbors and are elected from the community in which they live. They are elected because the voters have faith and trust in their ability to fulfill the responsibilities of the office they hold. Chances are good that you know at least one of them personally. This is why they are the trusted source of information.

