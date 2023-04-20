As a local teacher and parent here in Conway, I am encouraged to see that the N.H. House of Representatives Special Committee on Childcare attended a listening session in our community to bring rural perspectives to the conversation around New Hampshire’s childcare crisis.
Like many local families, we have experienced firsthand the many obstacles to accessing quality, affordable child care. My husband and I have two wonderful children and while we are fortunate enough now to have care provided by a local child-care center, that hasn’t always been the case.
We are both teachers here in Mount Washington Valley and therefore have an early start to our workday. This provided one hurdle to finding child care as centers in the valley have struggled to find the workforce they need to meet our needs and open early. When our center reduced to hours that did not allow for an early drop-off, we transitioned to an in-home child-care provider.
Unfortunately, we abruptly lost that care due to circumstances beyond our control. This created a scramble for not only our family but five other families as well.
From March of 2022 through the end of the school year in June, my husband and I were left with the difficult reality of whether we could both continue working or if one of us needed to take a leave of absence to stay home with our children. We feverishly began taking sick days, personal days, and making calls to family members both near and far for help. We thought if we could bridge our time to the summer that we might be able to breathe and process our child care for next year and beyond. Thankfully, we were able to secure spots for both of our children at a child-care center for this school year.
One aspect of the child-care crisis that many do not consider is the indirect, hidden impact on others. If I have to take a stretch of personal days because I cannot find child care for my own children, that means I am leaving a classroom full of other people’s children without their teacher. It’s my goal to provide my classroom with as much consistency as possible — but this is nearly impossible to guarantee without stable child care for my own family.
Unfortunately, the struggle and stress of finding consistent child care is not unique to our family. In Conway, there are 1.52 children for every available slot at a child-care center, leaving many families unable to access care. However, in more rural areas of the valley like Bartlett, Glen, Jackson, and Albany, that number skyrockets to 7.75 children for every available slot. There are just not enough child care options for young working families.
I implore the House Special Childcare Committee and the entire state Legislature to hear our cry and to take concrete steps that can address this concern for working families across the state.
One solution that was passed by the N.H. Senate earlier this year would make much-needed improvements to our state’s Child Care Scholarship Program. This program, which reimburses centers for providing care to families in need, provides a reliable source of revenue to centers.
Increasing the number of families who qualify for this program ensures more reimbursement for centers. Expanding eligibility in the Scholarship Program, as proposed in Senate Bill 237, will stabilize the child-care workforce and fund this critical program at pre-COVID levels.
A strong child care system is the cornerstone to the success of a strong New Hampshire economy. The New Hampshire legislature has the opportunity to provide meaningful opportunities for families and ensure that New Hampshire retains a vibrant workforce for years to come.
On behalf of my family and all families struggling to access child care in the Mount Washington Valley, I thank the House Special Committee on Childcare for coming here and taking this opportunity to listen to rural families.
Amanda Cartan and her husband live in Center Conway with their two children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.