CONWAY — While much of the local support for the people of Ukraine has been in the form of money, some are sending medical supplies and expertise.
In Intervale, nurse practitioner Justine Fierman, a diabetes specialist at the Miranda Leavitt Diabetes Center, along with colleagues Jan Levesque at the center and primary care nurse practitioner Valerie Lozier of Lozier Medicine of Intervale collected a carload of medical supplies to be sent to Ukraine.
Fierman said she felt compelled to do something after seeing what was going on following the Russian invasion.
“I felt helpless, knowing I had the experience to help,” she said. “I have years of experience as an emergency room/open heart unit nurse and worked in an ER that cared for many critical pediatric patients.”
Fierman is especially concerned for diabetes patients, who need insulin and supplies like syringes to stay alive.
“We have an overabundance of insulin syringes that are expired. Sometimes they can still be used,” she said, explaining that expired equipment, if it is still wrapped in sterile packaging, is still considered safe.
Fierman decided to organize a donation, enlisting the aid of Levesque and Lozier, as well as friends at the Saco River Wildlife Center in in Limington, Maine, where she volunteers.
Fierman said veterinarians, animal shelters and wildlife rehabilitation centers like Saco River Wildlife are often given medical supplies made for humans, and the center’s executive director Bethany Brown and veterinarian Kim Harper gathered three boxes of bandages, syringes and inrtavenous upplies.
Fierman contacted Anna Stasiv, a nurse practitioner from Ukraine who lives in the Portland, Maine, area and has been collecting medical supplies for relief efforts, and brought the donation to her.
Stasiv has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for buying and transporting supplies.
She wrote: “The situation in Ukraine is really devastating. People need food, access to medications and basic human needs. Hospitals need more medical personnel and more supplies.”
Fellow nurse practitioner Natalia Iantsevych (who also is Ukrainian) took a leave from Maine Medical Center to go to Ukraine and volunteer in hospitals, and Stasiv said, “As much as I want to join Natalia, I am staying here in the USA and helping with the fundraiser and getting much needed medical supplies to Ukraine.”
“We need your help,” she pleaded. “No amount is too little. We can only win this if we stand together from all over the world.”
Stastiv said small donations like Fierman's are very helpful because transportation is very expensive and much of the money goes to that.
Anyone who would like to contribute medical supplies can contact Stasiv through the GoFundMe page "Freedom for Ukraine" at tinyurl.com/y3hbvrcd or email her at nysik380@gmail.com to find out what is needed.
Fierman’s carload of supplies are a small portion of what Stasiv has been able to collect.
She also received 23 pallets of medical supplies from Partners for World Health, a Portland non-profit that collects unused medical supplies and equipment and sends them to countries that need them (partnersforworldhealth.org).
Fierman, too, feels a tug to go where she knows she can help and is still considering going, but for now, she continues to collect supplies.
“Something may be happening half way around the world, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make a difference,” she said. “We shouldn’t think we can only help here.”
Meanwhile, another effort to help is underway in Madison where the team at the wilderness and emergency medicine school SOLO (Stonehearth Open Learning Opportunities) is making a training videos for the people taking care of people in Ukraine.
SOLO owner Dr. Frank Hubbell said, “They’re all skills-oriented videos,” covering such things as how to stop bleeding, how to treat gunshot wounds and punctures, how to improvise a tourniquet or splint, how to manage a wound so it doesn’t get infected.
“We figure people won’t have access to medical facilities right away,” he said, and SOLO, which specializes in wilderness medicine, has developed numerous backcountry techniques that could be helpful.
“It’s a simple straightforward thing we can do to help so we’re glad to be able to do it,” Hubbell said.
